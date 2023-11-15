Last year, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce was part of a project to raise money for charity during the holidays alongside a pair of his teammates. Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata teamed up to record the album A Philly Special Christmas, which was both an incredibly fun album and also a really good way to remind everyone that Mailata has a legitimately incredible singing voice.

Well, the big fellas are back this year, with their next album coming out at the beginning of December. We’ve already got some sneak peeks at what they have coming — here is Mailata knocking “All I Want For Christmas Is You” out of the park — and on Wednesday, we learned that Jason isn’t the only Kelce brother showing off their pipes this holiday season, as Kansas City Chiefs tight end and noted guy who attends concerts Travis Kelce teamed up with his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a Philly-inspired version of “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues.

As part of the rollout of the track, we got a behind the scenes glimpse of how this was all coming together — basically, someone floated the idea to Jason and he called up Travis, who was into the idea.

If the whole “being extremely good podcasters” thing doesn’t work out for the Kelce brothers, they might have a future in music. But before then, they have some business to take care of on the gridiron, as Jason and the Eagles are traveling to Kansas City to take on Travis and the Chiefs on Monday Night Football this week.