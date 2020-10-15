I think when we first started doing that, it wasn’t really going on as often. A lot of the co-branded stuff that we had done with a lot of these partners — from Adidas to Levi’s to whomever — a lot of it was their first-time co-branding with other people. It was the first time that they had really put another brand on their product. So it was really before all the hoopla of co-branding even existed, which was the beauty of it. We were kind of able to pick and chose relevant partners to do that with. Whereas nowadays… the concept has been beaten to death. So Alife was choosing brands based on what spoke to you guys personally? Yeah, it was all based upon the personalities of the four people behind the brand, so there were four different things happening. But footwear was always a big part of what we were doing, which still rings true today. The people that we work with are all relevant to us in a personal way. View this post on Instagram “If you have the first Nike Air Wovens, you can take the insole out and you will find some sh*t.” On the latest episode of #TheMasters, with @ocularge, we sit down with @alifenewyork’s @r0b1970 to talk about a @steveespopowers-tag Easter egg, shaping sneaker culture, his dream collaboration & more. Hit the link in bio to watch the full episode A post shared by Eli Morgan Gesner (@ocularge) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT When did Alife realize that the sneaker scene was going to get as big as it has gotten? Was there ever a point where you guys knew, “Oh, this is really going to be a thing!”? Or was it all just kind of a surprise? It was really when we were given sneakers from Nike, it was a new product that they brought up to our studio and unveiled. And it was like, “Wow.” For us to say, “Wow,” it was something important and something that we hadn’t seen or something that was not on the market. So they basically came out with a product that was really brand new. Because at the time it was Adidas Shell Toes, it was Puma Clyde’s, it’s all the sneakers that you’ve been seeing forever. And then they came out with this sneaker that was really like nothing that was out before. And it was a techie shoe, it was Nike, it was all their technology that they used. And it was something that was not on the market at all. Then the ability to just launch that product to our audience. That was the first time that we saw people line up outside the store for products. As soon as we saw that, we knew — and I think we only had 30 or 40 pairs which were given to us to seed. But that was Nike’s whole thing, was to let us kind of release these things to our audience at the time. And right from that day, from the day that we saw the feedback of the people that were receiving this product, we said, “Oh shit, we’re going to build a space that was designated to sneakers only.”

That’s when we built the Rivington Club, and that was 2001. So we were probably releasing Nike’s early 2001, late 2000, something like that. I want to talk a little bit about the Alife Croc. In an interview with Uproxx Style Editor Eli Gesner, I heard that you told him it was kind of a “Fuck you,” to sneaker culture. Why did you guys feel like you needed to be the ones to make that statement? And do you feel guilty that you may have inadvertently made Crocs cool? I think just the whole culture has been so quick to jump on all of these footwear trends and sneaker trends that it gets boring in a way. And everybody’s doing the same thing. Everybody’s co-branding the same shit. It got to a point of nothing new really happening. Also, we feel that we played a pretty important role in what has become the footwear industry. And when you get almost, I don’t want to say blacklisted, but I will kind of say blacklisted, by a brand like Nike, where we can’t get the product anymore, when we’ve played such a pivotal role in what has become of them, it’s kind of like a “Fuck you,” to us. For me personally, I’m not really afraid to touch certain brands that are taboo in our industry. A lot of these other brands won’t touch something unless other people do it first, but that’s something that we’ve always been keen on. We don’t really give a fuck about if other people like it or if they don’t like it. If it has some kind of relevance to us, anybody in our camp, then it’s a discussion and if it’s worthwhile, we go from there. And Crocs, in the streetwear game, especially before it became a cool thing, was taboo. People would never, ever wear that shit. So you look at it now and every month there’s a new Croc with a hip brand. A lot of times we’re ahead of the curve, which is kind of not always the greatest — because we’re the guinea pig and we test the market kind of. And a lot of times we’re early in the trend and people don’t always necessarily get it. So it doesn’t always necessarily translate to dollars at that point. But then you look at it a year away from what we did, and usually, these brands that we work with become part of the culture in some way. One of the things that I think is cool about the brand is, you guys seem to have this secret language within your own group, like the Crocs being a, “Fuck you,” to sneaker culture, or Espo putting secret messages under the insoles of the Air Woven. How often do Alife collabs have kind of a secret dialogue between the creators that is only known to you guys, and where does that tradition come from? I think a lot of it is being an independent entity and not really having to have too many cooks in the kitchen. I think when we have an idea, we do it, and we usually do it pretty quickly. A lot of the ideas are kind of authentic and things that we live by. So, whether it’s working with a brand like Lee, who really is not relevant in our world of streetwear but to us it is relevant because we grew up on it and it was part of my youth — a lot of this stuff that I tap into stems from something personal.