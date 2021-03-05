Welcome to our roundup of the best streetwear apparel releases of the week! This week, we’re hitting a bit of a lull as we enter that weird transitional period between seasons that leads apparel companies to not have a clear idea of what to drop. As such, expect a lot of layer-able late-winter early-spring looks that’ll help you ride out the rest of the season and begin to gear up for this year’s fall, you know, six months from now (fashion drops are weird like that). While things are quiet on the apparel end of things, sneakers are having quite a week with a number of super hyped drops, so if you’re on the hunt for some sneakers to complete the fit, be sure to hit up SNX DLX, our weekly sneaker column. As for the style side, this week we’ve got new clothes from Marc Jacobs, Fjällräven, Supreme, Palace, and an NBA All-Star collection from Canada Goose and Rhode. Let’s dive into this week’s best streetwear!

Marc Jacobs SS21 Heaven Collection Marc Jacobs’ expanded Heaven collection is what happens when the vibrant color sensibilities of the 2020s meet the slacker grunge vibes of the ‘90s. Don’t expect to find your typical high-end Marc Jacobs stuff here, instead, the Heaven Collection consists of everyday basics like sweaters, pants, dresses, and shirts in loose-fitting silhouettes that’ll have you looking like an extra in a Goo Goo Dolls video… if the Goo Goo Dolls were holograms — because this collection is also weirdly futuristic. Elsewhere in the collection, Marc Jacobs utilizes their creepy two-headed teddy logo. We never imagined we’d see a Marc Jacobs collection with so many graphic t-shirts, and yet here we are. Streetwear’s influence on fashion truly is at a peak. The Marc Jacobs SS21 Heaven collection is available now at the Marc Jacobs webstore. Fjällräven Samlaren Capsule Fjällräven — the Swedish brand that is responsible for everyone’s favorite bag that isn’t a Telfar — has just dropped a new capsule collection that repurposes leftover fabrics to construct some of the brand’s iconic silhouettes in a patchwork style without creating additional waste. The Samlaren collection is actually pretty damn brilliant! Because patchwork colors are having a moment in streetwear right now, Fjällräven is able to sneak in sustainability while still looking modern and fashion-forward.

The Samlaren collection consists of the Greenland Jacket, a new Kånken backpack, tote bags, and a cap all dressed in an earthy color block style making them ideal for the trail and the streets. The Fjällräven Samlaren collection is available now at the Fjällräven webstore.

Supreme Spring/Summer 2021 Drop 2 The Supreme drip-feed continues this week, as the New York label releases its second drop of the Spring/Summer ’21 collection. Winter isn’t quite over so this drop goes heavy on the outerwear with a collection consisting of denim and puffer jackets, hoodies, sweaters, and long-sleeves. Elsewhere in the collection, Supreme offers three different cap styles, and 7 knit beanie colorways, with accessories including Supreme branded bats, and lighters. The Spring Summer drop is also releasing alongside those ultra-hyped Supreme Dunks. The second Supreme Spring/Summer 2021 drop is available now at the Supreme webstore. Canada Goose x RHUDE NBA All-Star Weekend Collection In celebration of the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Toronto-based apparel brand Canada Goose has teamed up with another streetwear-meets-luxury brand, RHUDE, for a throwback unisex collection that celebrates b-ball culture. The full collection consists of just four pieces including Canada Goose’s Macmillan Parka, Freestyle Vest, Chilliwack Bomber, and Portage Jacket, dressed in Rhude’s muted and timeless aesthetic with official NBA branding.

It’s cool that Canada Goose and RHUDE were able to actually snag an official NBA collaboration, but these jackets would’ve looked even better without the NBA logo, which kind of breaks up the design, in our opinion. The colorways are kept spring-friendly here, featuring a mix of greens, blues, caramel, orange, and camouflage. The Canada Goose x RHUDE NBA All-Star Weekend Collection is set to drop on March 5th at the Canada Goose webstore.