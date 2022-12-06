The holidays are upon us and the gift-giving season is here! Everybody has a sneakerhead in their life, maybe it’s your whole friend group, perhaps it’s just a cousin, maybe it’s you, but without a doubt, there is at least someone in your life who lives and breathes all things streetwear and sneaker culture. What do you buy for that person? That’s a truly tough question — sneakerheads are all incredibly picky about what they like and there is nothing more embarrassing than buying the coolest person in your family/friend group a present you think they’ll like only to be proven woefully wrong. Luckily for you, we’re experts! We’ve created a gift guide of accessories every sneakerhead needs as well as a collection of super-hyped drops and the most popular sneaker silhouettes of 2022. But before we dive into our ultimate sneakerhead gift guide, you’re going to need to do a bit of research about the person you’re buying for. That’s a lot easier than it sounds — simply hit up their Instagram (if they’re a sneakerhead, they have an Instagram, and they probably post a lot about their shoes) and scan their footwear. If you see a lot of Jordans, it’s safe to say you’re dealing with a Jordan head. Swooshes mean Nike, stripes mean Adidas, and an ‘N’ logo is for New Balance. Let’s dive in!

Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS Price: $72 When Virgil Abloh first teamed up with Nike in 2016 to give us “The Ten,” he single-handedly changed the look of modern sneakers. This coffee table book by Abloh documents that legendary design process. Featuring design prototypes, text messages between Abloh and Nike’s designers, and other gems from the Nike archives, Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS treats sneakerheads to an inside look at the design process of one of sneaker world’s greatest collaborations. This is an essential piece of reading for anyone who lives and breathes sneakers. Buy It Here. Reshoevn8r Signature Cleaning Kit Price: $50 Every serious sneakerhead needs a shoe-cleaning system, and Reshoevn8r is the gold standard. It might seem like a dull gift, and yes, you are essentially giving someone some laundry detergent and a toothbrush for Christmas, but sneakerheads love to pamper their kicks and while this is an essential item, no one really likes to buy it with their own money. Do it for them! The Reshoevn8r Signature kit features a cleaning solution, three different bristle brushes, a sneaker laundry bag, a microfiber towel, and a pair of shoe trees that’ll help keep leather kicks keep their shape. The kit is designed to be compatible with Jordans, Nikes, Adidas, New Balance, Pumas, Vans, and even Supreme so you’ve pretty much got all your bases covered no matter what sort of brand loyalty the sneakerhead in your life has. Buy It Here.

Jason Markk Repel Spray Price: $17 Repel Spray is an essential tool in every sneaker head’s arsenal, especially during the winter months. Liquid ruins leather, suede, nylon, canvas, and pretty much every fabric a modern sneaker is made from so if you really want to help the sneakerhead in your life take care of their shoes, get them Jason Markk’s Repel spray. This spray works as a barrier between the elements and your kicks protecting sneakers from stains and liquids without altering the feel of the fabric. Now the sneakerhead in your life can rock their favorite kicks on a wet and rainy day without going into full-on crisis mode if they come across a puddle. Buy It Here. Stackable Shoe Organizer Price: $79.89 Sneakerheads spend a lot of hard-earned money on their shoes so give them something they can use to show off their collection. No sneakerhead with a serious collection should be forced to keep their shoes in their closet or under their bed collecting dust. With this stackable sneaker organizer, they can now display their most prized kicks in stackable load-bearing boxes with 360 degrees of visibility. To take it to the next level, buy them some battery-operated LED lights so they can cast a glow in these boxes. Buy It Here.

Gift Cards We get it, giving gift cards as a present feels kind of like a cop-out, but sometimes it’s just easier to let a sneakerhead shop for themselves. Chances are they have their sights set on a very specific pair of shoes for a while, and since you can’t read their minds, it’s just safer to give them the power to make their own purchasing decisions rather than hoping they like what you’ve picked out for them. A classic rookie move is hitting up a store the next time you’re at the mall and picking up a gift card. Don’t do that, the most hyped sneaker drops often come directly out of the brands themselves, so a gift card from Nike, Adidas, or New Balance directly will mean a lot more to the hardcore collector in your life. Buy It Here, Here, or Here. SRGN Academy Shoemaking Toolkit Price: $200 Sneaker customization is bigger than its ever been so if the sneakerhead in your life leans on the crafty side, consider this shoemaker’s toolkit out of the Sneaker Surgeon’s SRGN Academy. The toolkit is designed to deconstruct and reconstruct any pair of sneakers and features a hammer, seam ripper, leather scissors, pincers, and every other tool you can think of to alter sneakers safely and effectively. Buy It Here.

Jordan 1 High Chicago Lost & Found Price: Varies The quintessential Jordan colorway is the sneakers OG release, the classic Chicago which got a recent retro re-release this year. While you’re going to have to pick this up on the aftermarket for a slightly inflated price, its recent release status means this is the cheapest you’re going to be able to pick up this legendary colorway for. The sneaker features a classic combination of University Red, white, and black over a full leather upper with a slightly vintage aesthetic by way of cracked black leather detailing. If the sneakerhead in your life is all about Jordans, they’re guaranteed to love this pair. Buy it Here or Here. Jordan 4 x A Ma Maniére Violet Ore If the sneakerhead in your life leans away from the vintage and more toward the contemporary, you can’t go wrong with A Ma Maniére’s Violet Ore Jordan 4. The Atlanta-based brand is responsible for some of the best-looking Jordan drops of the decade and this muted purple nubuck leather sneaker with its quilted textile collar is easily one of the ten best sneakers to drop all year. As is the case with the Jordan 1 Chicago, you’re going to need to pick up this pair on the aftermarket for more than its retail price, but it’s so beloved it might just make the sneakerhead in your life’s eyes water, and that’s a priceless reaction. Buy It Here or Here.

Bad Bunny x Forum Buckle Blue Tint Price: Varies This year Adidas dropped Ye (for good reason) and while that may lead you to believe Adidas lost their biggest music-related collaborator, you’re wrong, because Adidas has got Bad Bunny and if Spotify Wrapped is any indication of his popularity, he’s way bigger than Ye (Adidas also has Beyonce too, also bigger). Bad Bunny and Adidas have only been collaborating for a couple of years but each subsequent release gets better and better and this year’s Forum in Blue Tint is easily the best Bad Bunny-branded sneaker to ever come out of Adidas. Featuring an adjustable strap, a leather and suede upper, and a semi-translucent midsole, this padded low-cut Forum was inspired by the glittering waters of Puerto Rico and is hands down one of this year’s best sneakers. Buy It Here or Here. New Balance x Joe Freshgoods 993 Made in USA Performance Art Arctic Blue Price:Varies Chicago designer Joe Freshgoods is partly why New Balance is such a vital brand right now, consistently teaming up to bring us some of the freshest kicks of the decade. Released as part of the ‘Performance Art’ collection, this Arctic Blue New Balance 993 combines grey mesh with suede overlays and reflective detailing on the New Balance logo over an ABZORB midsole, resulting in one of the most eye-catching running sneakers to drop all year. The sneaker is part of New Balance’s Made in USA imprint, which promises high-quality craftsmanship. Buy It Here or Here.