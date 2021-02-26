Welcome to our new weekly streetwear series! At the end of every week, we like to hit you with the hottest fits out now to help ensure you’re all geared up for the season and looking your best. This week, we’ve got new releases from READYMADE, Carhartt WIP, Brain Dead, Palace, and Cactus Jack himself. We might be quickly approaching the warmer spring season but these drops consist of mostly layer-friendly outerwear, like hoodies and sweaters. Remember, it’s still Feb — we’ve still got a long way to go until summer. If you’re looking for some kicks to complete your fit, be sure to hit up SNX, our series covering the best sneaker releases of the week.

READYMADE x BAPE Collection Upcycling brand READYMADE and legendary Japanese streetwear brand BAPE have one of our favorite drops of the week with this capsule collection designed by READYMADE’s Yuta Hosokawa that utilizes BAPE’s iconic shark face and camo patterning alongside READYMADE’s signature bee for its centerpiece hoodie. The five-piece collection consists of a camo shark hoodie, matching sweat shorts, a graffitied long and short sleeve t-shirt, and a simple dual-branded t-shirt three-pack. The READYMADE x BAPE capsule collection is set to drop on February 27th at READYMADE and BAPE retailers, as well as the BAPE webstore. Carhartt Wip L’Art de L’Automobile Karhartt Collection Carhartt WIP has teamed up with Paris-based brand L’Art de l’Automobile for a new collection that celebrates Carhartt’s motor city roots. Designed by L’Art de l’Automobile founder and famous vintage care dealer Arthur Kar, the Karhartt collection features a reworking of Carhartt’s Michigan coat, as well as a fresh take on the Single Knee Pant, with simple graphic tee shirts, hats, accessories, and a Nalgene water bottle completing the collection. The capsule’s main colorway is a dope forest green, which was inspired by the forests of Lebanon that Kat grew up among. The Carhartt-WIP Karhartt Collection is set to drop on February 27th at both Carhartt-WIP Los Angeles and the Carhartt-WIP online store.

Brain Dead Spring 21 Collection This week Brain Dead launched their first Spring 21 collection featuring vibrant streetwear essentials fit for the season, like long sleeves, sweats, sweaters, t-shirts, pants, and jackets, with stand-out pieces including the patchwork military shirt, and jacquard letterman. Brain Dead went heavy on the paneling for this collection, overlaying mixed fabrics across the brand’s signature utilitarian silhouettes. On the accessory end, the brand has bell-shaped bucket hats as well as corduroy climbing pants with built-in belts. The entire collection is presented in a varied but muted color palette, with brighter colors like pink and yellow toned down with an earthy undertone, giving the collection a lived-in aesthetic. The Brain Dead Spring 21 collection is available now at the Brain Dead webstore. KITH WMNS 2021 Collection KITH has just dropped a major 53 piece collection under their KITH Women line, featuring comfy sweats, t-shirts, high-wasted joggers, a cardigan, a knit bra, crop tops, and sweaters. A few accessories round out the full collection, which is dressed in a minimal and muted colorway of grey, blue, and beige tones. Highlights of the collection include the two-piece knitwear set, the cropped long sleeve Henley hoodie, the knit bike shorts, and the KITH branded nylon cap.

It’s a pretty expansive collection but it’s comfortably geared for this transitional part of the season we’re living in, so if you plan to cop, move fast before it gets too warm to rock knit. The KITH WMNS 2021 collection is available now at the KITH webstore.

Travis Scott i-D Merch Capsule We haven’t gotten a major Travis Scott sneaker drop yet this year but that doesn’t mean the Cactus Jack merch has stopped. This week Scott is teaming up with i-D magazine and Spike Jonze for a special capsule collection featuring sketches by the famous director and minimal graphics featuring I-D and Cactus Jack branding. The small collection consists only of hoodies, t-shirts, and a beanie dressed in a dusty brown, green, and black color scheme typical of Cactus Jack offerings. The capsule is being released alongside a new “Utopia in Dystopia” I-D issue featuring Scott on the cover and shot by Jonze. Check out the interview to read about Scott’s upcoming album, Utopia, and shop the collection at the i-D merch store. Palace Spring 21 Drop 3 For Palace’s third Spring 21 drop, the British skatewear label is dropping another layer-heavy collection featuring patchwork hoodies (everyone’s current favorite trend), colorful sweaters featuring the Tri-Ferg logo, long-sleeves, button-ups, and thankfully, a mask. If you’re looking to pick up some headwear, Palace’s new drop also includes a pretty sweet six-panel hat, a not very cool lightning beanie, and of course, a bucket hat. The bucket hat is wrapped in wool so it goes extra heavy on the ‘90s British rave vibes.