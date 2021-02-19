Welcome to our new weekly streetwear series! Every Thursday we’ll hit you with the hottest fits dropping each week in order to ensure you’re always all geared up for the season and looking your best. Follow our weekly guide and one day, when this pandemic is behind us, you’ll be able to step out into the world looking more fly than you ever have in your whole damn life. We can’t say when that day will be, but we can promise you that your wardrobe will be filled up with the most cutting-edge streetwear currently on the market. As of now, we don’t have a cool name for this series (hit us in the comments!), but… maybe it doesn’t need one? If you’re looking for sneakers to complete your look, make sure to check out our new SNX DLX series, which has been expanded to include even more shoes per week. But for now, let’s dive into the dopest apparel drops of the week, featuring new looks from NOAH, Teddy Fresh, Gucci, Supreme, and more.

BBC Ice Cream Spring 2021 Collection/Jun Inagawa Capsule NIGO and Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club Ice Cream label has just launched a pretty expansive Spring 2021 collection of streetwear essentials. The offerings include lots of outerwear, like denim jackets, sweaters, varsity jackets, sweats, and long sleeves — featuring loud and colorful pop-art-inspired graphics that slot nicely alongside the typical Ice Cream aesthetic. Highlights include the puffy patch-laden Eye See varsity jacket, as well as the anime-inspired Shocked Long Sleeve. Speaking of anime, BBC Ice Cream also teamed up with Japanese artist Jun Inagawa for a playful collection that celebrates the Magical Girl genre of anime, featuring original art by Inagawa himself. The BBC Ice Cream Spring 2021 collection releases today at the BBC Ice Cream online store. Supreme Spring Summer 2021 Collection Supreme has been on a minimalist kick for the last few years, so we’re happy to see them turn things around with their Spring Summer 2021 collection, which will be released in weekly drops for the next few months and features a louder and grittier style — inspired by Supreme’s home turf, New York City.

Supreme’s first drop of the SS21 season launched today with an outerwear heavy collection that is still fit for colder temperatures. Highlights include the bandana print Faux Fur bomber jacket, the cotton-filled Fuck Down Jacket (yes, that’s really what it’s called, how Supreme), and the classic Logo Trim zip-up cardigan, which features Supreme’s signature colors on a merino wool blend. The Supreme Spring Summer 2021 collection is set to drop today and is available at the Supreme online store.

Ken Scott x Gucci Capsule Collection For this capsule collection, Gucci pulled from the work of the late great Ken Scott, incorporating some of the designer’s iconic floral patterns and creating new patterns influenced by his work into a wide-ranging collection. Featuring both Menswear and Womenswear, the full collection features everything from casual outerwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tracksuits to straight-up dining suits, dresses, underwear, and bags. Highlights include the collection of sneakers and footwear, as well as some of the more casual graphic t-shirts. If you’re looking to come out of this pandemic rocking a psychedelic vibe, this is the way to do it while still looking luxurious and not like a hippie. Not that there is anything wrong with dressing like a hippie! The Ken Scott x Gucci Capsule collection is out now and is available at the Gucci web store. NOAH x Barbour Spring Summer 2021 Collection If you’ve been wondering why Supreme isn’t quite as hot a brand as it used to be, it’s because one of the brand’s best designers, Brendon Babenzien, left to start NOAH. For Babenzien’s latest collection, NOAH teamed up with Barbour for refreshes of two of the workwear brand’s best jackets, the paisley adorned Beaufort wax jacket, and the Zebra-print Bedale.

Both jackets feature a loose and layer-able unisex silhouette that is highly functional and looks great. We’d pick a favorite but it’s a little tough, either could be a wardrobe favorite. The NOAH x Barbour Spring Summer 2021 collection is set to drop today. Check out the full capsule at Barbour, NOAH, or Dover Street Market.

Teddy Fresh Our favorite color-block-obsessed streetwear brand Teddy Fresh is back with a small February drop featuring high-quality fabrics in the brand’s signature pastel aesthetic. Highlights of the collection include the striped pastel crew neck sweater, a heart-printed hoodie and sweatpants set, some dope four-color socks, and a button-down featuring drawings by the brand’s head designer and founder, Hila Klein. The Teddy Fresh February 2021collection is available now at the Teddy Fresh webstore. Andrew Walker x Off-White View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) For this capsule collection, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White linked up with designer Andrew Walker for a small collection consisting of t-shirts, track pants, sweatshirts, and a bag. The design here is incredibly minimal, with some items consisting only of a watercolor impressionistic airplane flying over a sun-set tinged, mango-colored cloud. The graphic appears on a sheer shirt, a t-shirt, and on a leather black bag.