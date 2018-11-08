The 50 Freshest Supreme Hats In History

Okay, so we’ve been through the best Supreme shirts. We’ve covered the best Supreme collaborations. But being that the company is one of the OG streetwear brands and so prolific that they do weekly drops, there’s still a lot more to know, love, and appreciate. From work with well-known artists to high fashion brands to hosting one of the biggest auctions in one of the biggest auction houses in the world, Supreme has an inexplicable hold on people. And while some people will never understand what that’s all about (yes, we read your comments), there are infinitely more who are right there with us — vibing with the ethos, getting hyped on a few gems every week, and actually lining up with the hypebeasts and sneakerheads every now and then.
If you’re going to unpack what the company does best, there’s no sleeping on hats. Whether they deviate from the box logo or not, many of the designs put forth have been undeniably and endlessly fly. And seriously, the number of hats the company has slapped their name on feels endless. That’s why we’ve yet again taken it upon ourselves to narrow them down to the dopest 50 and put them all in one place for your urban-gear-aficionado viewing pleasure. These are in no particular order because we can’t decide what’s the hottest. You decide for yourself, you got this.
(Note: “hat” and “cap” are used interchangeably. Don’t be that guy.)
Supreme Flags Camp Cap, Unreleased
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Flags" Camp Cap Year: Unreleased Sample First off, a HUGE thank you to @rometheprophet for once again coming through with pictures for the page. A highly recommended follow if you're into samples and rare items. Now yes, this is a repost so don’t kill me too much but when this was first posted I had a lot less followers and I just want to make sure that everyone has a chance to see this piece. So as far as the camp cap goes, there's a couple of different stories that have floated around about this item. Back in 2013 it was rumored that Lucien Clarke received the camp cap from Supreme and was said to be a 1/1 item. Another story I've heard is that there was left over material from the "Flags" pullover and it was used to make a couple of custom caps. There's even a story about how the camp cap was cancelled after they were pressured not to release it due to the Saudi Arabia flag being used on it and they were afraid that the "There is only one God and Mohammed is the Messenger of God" message that the Saudi flag features would cause a bit of backlash from many sides. Also, it's said that Supreme went ahead with putting the Saudi flag on the deck because it was be mostly covered up with Supreme'a branding. With this particular item, nothing is for certain. But I'd be willing to say that it was made in SUPER limited quantities for just a handful of people that Supreme consider very close "F&F."
This unreleased sample is for the super urbangear heads who love all things rare. It’s a Supreme urban legend, with various stories about why it was never released. Some believe it was only released to a select few — stars and celebs and investors. There’s also a legend that the cap couldn’t be released because the message on the Saudi Arabian flag, “There is only one God and Mohammed is the Messenger of God,” would be too controversial. Knowing Supreme’s controversial history, it’s doubtful that this legend is true, but one thing is for certain — it’s a shame it wasn’t widely released because it looks cool as shit.
Supreme/Stone Island Heat Reflective Cap, 2016
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / Stone Island Heat Reflective Cap Year: 2016 A collaboration that has sort of become a brand staple over the past few years, the Supreme and Stone Island partnership has produced some very high quality garments since 2014. Just a year ago Supreme connected with them ago for a collection that included an array of items such as crewnecks and tracksuits but the items that immediately had everyone talking were the hooded trench coats and headwear that when exposed to enough heat would change colors; ex: the black color style would change to yellow and the blue would change to a faded purple. Being the age of the internet and "meme culture" at an all time high, there were immediately jokes floating around about how the black / yellow items released in this collection looked nearly identical to an aging banana. While some people may continue to disagree with the color selection for this collaboration, it still marks a first for Supreme with using this heat reflective material on a release.
Metallics will never go out of style. Stone Island, much like Supreme, was a brand built off of passion for cool, urban sportswear, so it makes sense that the two companies have synced up for several collabs. This hat adds a little fly to the functional, doing what a hat does even better than your normal hat, and sticking to the sportswear theme that was the original intent of Supreme’s brand.
Supreme “Vuitton” Crusher, 2000
View this post on Instagram
Supreme “Vuitton” Crusher Year: 2000 Once again, thank you to @rometheprophet for coming through with pictures yet again. When Supreme released the collection of decks, caps, box logo tees and the crusher that you see above all featuring a play on the Louis Vuitton monogram in 2000, it was going to rub certain people the wrong way. Unfortunately (for us), Louis Vuitton was especially not too happy about this and everything was pulled from the shelves within 2 weeks after the release. But all these years later and all of this success with Supreme, it seems that Louis Vuitton doesn't feel too bad about exploiting Supreme's fanbase now with their recent collaboration.
Man, look…this one makes the list just because we miss bucket hats with too many logos on them. Also, it’s another hilarious example of Supreme’s “f*ck it” mentality — as they totally bopped off the Louis Vuitton logo without asking (they have a history of this) and of course, the Vuitton camp had all the hats pulled off of shelves within two weeks.
It was fun while it lasted, though.
Misprint Supreme Ethnic Soft Bill Camp Cap, 2011
View this post on Instagram
Misprint Supreme Ethnic Soft Bill Camp Cap Year: 2011 Once again, thank you to @rometheprophet for sending in pictures of yet another one his items. If you love Supreme's camp caps then you're going to love what he has for the page in the coming weeks. But to start this one off, do you notice anything different about this camp? If you thought to yourself "hmm, I don't think the patch should be upside down." then you would be absolutely right. Every now and then Supreme faces a production error that manages to make its way out into the hands of the consumer. Depending on which item it is it'll sometimes increase the value of whichever item it may be since it is now technically a rare item. To speak more on the functionality of the camp, it has the "soft bill" name due to the hat being extra bendy so that you can basically mold it to however you see fit.
Once again, urbangear heads would be elated to get their hands on one of these hats — and not just to bend the bill designed specifically to mold to whatever shape they liked. This hat was a misprint. Not in the pattern, but in the Supreme box logo on the front. It was one of few of Supreme’s “camp caps” (5-panel caps) released that summer that ironically raised the price of the limited items instead of being tossed away.
Supreme “Hate” Camp Cap, 2013
Supreme is known for making statements, and sometimes without much explanation. These hats are inexplicably dope, and come with a sweater to match every colorway. We don’t know love hate but we are down to turn the hate on the haters the way this hat deftly does.
Supreme/Jordan® Hat, 2015
A cleaner design incorporating two very well-known brands, the Supreme/Jordan® hat is a part of a collection that features hats, shoes, shirts, sweatsuits, and one of the flyest Supreme jackets there is.
If you’re into flexing your branding, this collection would be a bet.
Supreme “By Any Means” Cap, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "By Any Means" Cap Year: 2008 You know that Supreme is the king of the rip when it comes to every release, but this time they decided to get much more creative in the way that they went about it. Using the phrase "By Any Means" as they have since the early days of Supreme and combining that with the Yankees "NY" logo on a New Era cap resulted in what you see above. The back of the cap has embroidery that reads "Supreme Team" and "No ❤️" in the style of the classic "I ❤️NY" logos that have been printed on everything from tees to coffee mugs for tourists visiting the city for years. Supreme did a couple of other caps that took the same style of design including one of the Washington Nationals "W" logo that reads "World Famous" across the front of the hat.
Supreme makes a ton of sports gear and they’re historical fans of the Yankees, being wildly popular in New York and having roots there. These hats feature the Yankees “NY” logo, the phrase, “By Any Means Necessary” (a commonly used phrase by the brand), and on the back of the cap, “No ❤️” that mimics the “I ❤️NY” shirts.
To top it off (get it?), the hats are New Era-made. You really can’t get any more New York than that.
Supreme “Pirates” Cap, 2007
Remember when everyone and their dad had this black hat with the gold “P” on it (for the Pittsburgh Pirates), whether they knew what it meant or even cared about baseball? Well, Supreme cleverly incorporated the “P” into their brand name — with the rest of the word written in olde English font across the front of the New Era cap (yep, they were using authentic Pirates hats) and an embroidered gun on the back.
New Era didn’t really trip, even though it wasn’t a legit collab, but they weren’t feeling the guns on the back so Supreme replaced them with martini glasses. Cute. Fam, do you all even know about pirates? Huge missed opportunity for cannons or swords here.
Supreme / The North Face Checkered Cap, 2011
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / The North Face Checkered Cap Year: 2011 Year in and year out, collaborations are a big part of Supreme's releases. You'll get the frequent Vans collab, a hint of Comme Des Garçons, a touch of Undercover, and a pinch of Stone Island but you could make the jump and say that none are as highly sought after year after year then when Supreme teams up with The North Face. One that caught everyone's attention at release and has maintained that intrigue since it released was the 2011 Supreme / The North Face collection. The checkered pattern that you see above was plastered all over everything in this collaboration including the caps, the jackets, and even on the inside of the sleeping bags.
Colors can make or break a brand. Supreme does black and white and simple pretty well, but they really shine in colorful collabs like this mustard-colored, checkered North Face collab. Everything in this drop featured the checkered pattern, and although superfluous, it kinda looked dope to see someone wearing a whole outfit based on it.
Supreme Classic Logo Camp Cap, 2011
As crazy as Supreme fans are for the box logo, they also love the classic Supreme logo embroidered into the grey fleece on this cap. The bills come in four different colorways. Sadly, these are almost completely impossible to locate in resale shops or anywhere online.
Supreme Donegal Wool/Suede Visor Camp Camp, 2011
These hats are sickeningly fly. Instead of seeing donegal wool as a horribly itchy winter coat, it’s featured on the upper of these Supreme hats with box logos that come in four colorways (the red, of course, being the most coveted). the look is finished by a brown suede bill. Being dopest comes with its troubles, though, as they are also the most faked of all Supreme’s hats.
Supreme Olympic Beanie, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Olympic Beanie Year: 2008 Couldn't think of a much better time to post this than tonight. Featuring reworked Supreme branding across the top and the modern Olympic logo across the bottom, the Olympic logo is a lot more than it seems. The colors selected for the actual logo are those that appear on at least one of all national flags and the reason that the rings are interlocked is to show us all as united during the Olympic Games.
Switching it up to what some would call a winter hat, Supreme went deeper than we expected when they released these beanies, incorporating the Olympic rings as a sign of unity, and releasing colorways that include colors that can be seen on at least one of every national flag.
Supreme “Vuitton” Caps, 2000
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Vuitton" Caps Year: 2000 When Supreme released the collection of decks, caps (above), and box logo tees featuring a play on the Louis Vuitton monogram in 2000, it was going to rub certain people the wrong way. Unfortunately (for us), Louis Vuitton was not too happy about this and everything was pulled from the shelves within 2 weeks after the release. 📸: @supremefetish
Again, Supreme totally ripped Louis Vuitton’s famous logo and got hit with the cease and desist within two weeks. But that doesn’t take away how smoothly they incorporated their “S” into the rest of the Vuitton design.
Supreme Tech Tape Camp Cap, 2014
The box logo seems to have been reimagined for this cap, replaced by a logo that runs down the center of the hat. It looks very clean and modern, and if we had to choose a replacement for the original logo, this would be a contender.
Supreme Posse Corduroy Panel Hat, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Posse Corduroy 5 Panel Cap Year: 2008 Very rarely in streetwear or in fashion period do you get an item that hits twice the same way the Posse cap did. The initial release in 2008 wasn't met with much fan fair as it was pretty much "pre-hype era" Supreme. But fast forward a few years later and this is where things got interesting because a guy by the name of Tyler, The Creator had come along and helped put the eyes of the younger crowd onto Supreme. And it seems funny to think that a single person can have such an impact and I'm in no way saying he's responsible for any other bit of Supreme's success because the brand has been super relevant for 20+ years, but the pieces that he was seen wearing at the time did jump up in price very significantly – even a quick Google search for the Posse cap will bring up "what hat is Tyler wearing?" posts. But getting back to the actual hat its self, the design seemingly takes heavy inspiration from the cap designs that Los Angeles sports teams such as the Raiders and Kings were doing back in the late 80s, early 90s. Also influenced by the "5th Ward Posse" hat featured on the cover of "We Can't Be Stopped" by Geto Boys as someone pointed out.
Something about corduroy just makes you feel nostalgic, right? Well, whether your answer is yes or no, these hats feature nostalgia in two different ways — they were re-released years apart from each other, and they look like the 5th Ward Posse hat Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys wore on the cover of “We Can’t Be Stopped” in 1991. Its popularity after the initial 2008 release is due to another rapper, though, Tyler, the Creator, who is credited with creating much of the 2010s-era hype around Supreme.
Supreme “World Famous” Cap, 2007
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "World Famous" Cap Year: 2007 You know that Supreme is the king of the rip when it comes to every release, but this time they decided to get much more creative in the way that they went about it. This time they decided to using the "World Famous" moniker as they do often have and combining that with the Washington Nationals "W" logo on a New Era Cap resulting in what you see above. As you can see above, they also replaced the "O" in "World" with a cartoony Earth logo. Supreme did a couple of other caps that took the same style of design including one of using the phrase "By Any Means" as they have since the early days of Supreme and combining that with the Yankees "NY" logo.
In another instance where fashion met practicality, Supreme took on another unofficial New Era collab with the Washington Nationals “W” logo, incorporating it into the popular Supreme phrase, “World Famous” in a cartoon-y cursive font and adding in a cartoon globe as the “o” in “world.”
Just goes to show that imitation is the best form of flattery — but only if it’s dope.
Supreme Croc Camp Cap, 2012
Always up for a challenge, Supreme took on faux crocodile skin for a cap in three colorways with other accessories — backpacks, camera cases, etc. — to match. Not gonna lie, it’s kinda cool. No matter how risky of a fashion choice it is.
Supreme Balloons Camp Cap, 2008
So fun, right?! Anything that looks like the joints Will Smith used to wear on Fresh Prince are good with us. The design is simple — hot air balloons and the sky and snow — but each one is a bit different from the other, and they’re all almost impossible to get your hands on.
Supreme Velvet Camo Camp Cap, 2013
This is definitely a winter item, as velvet seems super hot to wear on your head any other time, but we ain’t mad at it. These hats feature two colorways that are so dark they could be mistaken for black until you get close to them and see the deep-colored camo with the Supreme “fat patches,” which are really just bulkier box logos.
Supreme x Loro Piana Camp Caps, 2011
The cap that you’ve probably seen (and if you’re an aficionado of urbanwear, probably own), would most likely be a Supreme collaboration with Loro Piana, the renowned Italian company that makes products out of high quality wool and cashmere . They come in just about every color, and the wool has been used to make matching trench coats and other gear in the Supreme line.
Supreme Alpine Camp Camp, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Alpine" Camp Cap Year: 2008 Never been too keen on the camp caps that were done in crazy patterns, but this one has always looked very clean to me. Keeping the color choices minimal instead of a ton of crazy ones like other camp releases just makes this look so much better. Although with the black on black colorway pictured above, it makes the design much less noticeable than the white colorway for example.
This one only makes the list in the black colorway, because the other two are a little strange. These hats feature designs of tools that are useful for rock climbing, so they have a pretty niche consumer — but something about the black on black makes it less weird and just does it for us.
Supreme Feathers Camp Cap, 2010
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Feathers" Camp Cap Year: 2010 Once again, big thank you to @rometheprophet for sending pictures through. We all know that reselling has been a huge part of Supreme's history and that continues right along with the "Feathers" camp cap that you see above. Over the years there have been different waves of new consumers to the Supreme market with most recently being the "new age rap" fans and previously the "Complex kids" but shorty after this camp cap released it was spotted on the head of Tyler, The Creator in his "Yonkers" video which brought a huge portion of his fan base over to Supreme. This resulted in a whole supply and demand ordeal that would bring the price up to around $300 at that time. Although the price has come down over time, anyone who was collecting at this point knew the true pain of trying to acquire this.
Supreme owes a debt to Tyler, The Creator, for much of recent popularity, and especially the popularity of this cap that he wore in his “Yonkers” video.
Again, Supreme came through with the colors, and Tyler pushed it over the edge.
Supreme Tree Camo Camp Cap, 2012
Rappers can’t get enough of Supreme and Yeezy himself has been spotted wearing the pullover match to this simple concept with an intricate design. It’s fly. Ask ‘Ye.
Supreme Subhumans Cap, 2009
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Subhumans" Cap Year: 2009 Everyone that follows Supreme knows that music has played a very important role in quite a few of Supreme's releases. Whether it's the many James Brown releases, the Black Sabbath collab, or even the harmonica that Supreme dropped for one of their accessories many seasons ago – the influence of music on the brand is undeniable. In 2009, they used that influence of music combined with their power to "reference" designs in order to release the "Subhumans" cap that you see pictured above. The name of the cap comes from English punk rock band Subhumans and the design is the bands logo that has appeared on most of their album covers as well as their merch. You can compare the two by swiping through the photos above.
Supreme often returns love to the musicians who love their products, and this hat referencing the English punk rock band Subhumans is a perfect example. The design references the band’s logo and — to make it fit flawlessly — the Supreme logo reads “Supreme NY” this time around.
Supreme Heineken Cap, 2003
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Heineken" Cap Year: 2003 When it comes to the cap that you see pictured above it definitely can be put into a certain group – that group being full of items that 5+ years ago you couldn't get much for and if it pops up nowadays the seller can pretty much name their price, as long as it is reasonable of course. The "Heineken" cap isn't one that is exactly sought after but when it does come up for sale, especially recently, it tends to go fairly fast. A huge part of that has to do with new collectors getting into Supreme. The story on this item that I have heard over the years is that Heineken had a problem with Nike when Nike released their Dunk Low Pro SB "Heineken" which is a not so subtle homage to the brand that uses their signature colors and even the red star from their logo on the shoe. So Supreme caught word of that and took it just a step further and plastered the actual Heineken logo all over the hat that you see above. Of course, this is all lore and being 14 years later it would be hard to verify if any of that is true but it certainly makes for a great story and if it is true – then the "FYWDWWW" motto shows its self once again.
Aight so boom. The legend goes that Heineken was a little miffed about Nike creating an SB Dunk in the beer’s colors and logos to pay homage to the brand, so Supreme decided to be petty and use the actual Heineken logo over and over again on a cap. Nike and Supreme have done a ton of collaborations, so it’s cool that they stuck up for the shoe brand (which really doesn’t need people sticking up for them because it’s freaking massive)…if, that is, the legend is even true.
Supreme Leopard Safari Camp Cap, 2011
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Leopard Safari Camp Cap Year: 2011 As I begin to write this I realize that I haven’t done Supreme’s camp caps justice and expressed exactly how important they are to Supreme’s overall history. Back in 2011, Supreme released the above Leopard print 5-panel in a black color way and an olive color way. This release (combined with other factors) helped usher in the first wave of new fans and collectors. A lot of people are going to be some what mad that I bring this up due to unwarranted hate within the community but this was worn by Tyler, The Creator at the VMA’s a few years back which was just one point in a sequence of many where Supreme began beginning to be featured in a much more major way than it had normally been in the past. Not saying it was still a "small skate brand" at that time but the level it was around at that point in time was going to explode in a big way and they were about to see a major boost in new consumers.
Credited as one of the caps that made the brand blow up when Tyler, the Creator (yes, again) wore it to the VMAs, the Leopard Safari cap may have really prompted Supreme to release more caps. As simple as it is, it had a big effect on the company — making it less of a skate brand and more of an urban fashion staple.
Supreme Nuggets Hat, 2003
View this post on Instagram
Supreme “Nuggets” Hat Year: 2003 If you put it on a jersey and a jacket you may as well throw it on a cap right? That's exactly what Supreme's thought was back in 2003 when they released the hat that is pictured above. As they often do, New York was heavily featured in the design of this as you look from left to right you can see the Twin Towers and Empire State Building shown prominently in the white skyline across the front of the cap. To check the inspiration for this piece, all you have to do is swipe the photo above!
These are LIVE! Referencing the Denver Nuggets jerseys, this retro look is killer — def one of the best sports rips Supreme has ever made.
Supreme “World Famous” Snapback, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "World Famous" Snapback Year: 2008 Looking at releases through the years there's no question that sports and specifically sports teams have influenced many of the items that have come out over the past 20+ years. With this one specifically, it gathers "inspiration" from an old Miami Hurricanes cap which I believe was made by #1 Apparel whom used this design on their headwear across multiple sports leagues. If you swipe the photo above, you'll see that the side logo of the cap was taken from the Hurricanes but instead of the "Miami" on the shirt it's "NY" and then if you swipe again you'll see that the same exact design was used on a hat for the Dallas Cowboys. This design wasn't specific to the Cowboys, as it was used for the NFL, NCAA, and others.
We’re a sucker for twill. Supreme’s love for sports (and possible copycatting of other hats) led them to create hats with colorful “World Famous” taglines on the front, and a highly likely copy of the Miami Hurricanes mascot on the side, even though Supreme decided to go with “NY” instead of “Miami” for the embroidery.
We’re not gonna say they copied a lot here…but we’ll let you be the judge.
Supreme Corduroy Script Cap, 2007
View this post on Instagram
Supreme Corduroy Script Cap Year: 2007 Due to the simplistic nature of this release, there's not a ton to say about this one. The "script" design is something Supreme has come back to many times whether it's printing the graphic onto a t-shirt or embroidering it onto a pullover it's one that has been used on many different items. As Supreme does with a lot of their headwear releases, they'll often use the same cap design but switch up the fabric so it seems "brand new" which is what they've done here. In 2014 and 2016, the Script hat was released using a more "traditional" fabric style that most hats are known for. The "Script" design has also been used on the Supreme / New Era caps although the "Script" logo was made much larger for that release.
This one is just pretty. Sometimes less is more, and this is one of those times. Supreme has done script logos before, but the combination of the color, the material, and the writing on the front makes this cap supremely elegant.
Supreme “Land of the Free” Hat, 2010
View this post on Instagram
Supreme "Land of the Free" Hat Year: 2010 When it comes to Supreme, the designs they put on their clothing more than likely are based on something else – whether it be another clothing company or just a design from a product that they may have happened to come across like let's say.. chewing tobacco. The above "Land of the Free" hat is almost identical to a design from chewing tobacco brand Red Man (swipe picture to view) and by "almost" I mean Supreme simply just changed the words and the graphic of the Indian is slightly different. This is an item that many people were after when it released and for no particular reason, it's just something that was a bit different to what we were accustomed to which really drove a ton of attention towards this item. This may explain why the hat doesn't come up for sell as frequently as it use to. With that said, it's definitely one of the cooler "rips" that Supreme has managed to pull off.
If you think you’ve seen this logo before, you definitely have. Supreme ripped the logo from Red Man Chewing Tobacco and replaced it with a more modern Native American man in full headress, its established date, and the phrase “Land of the Free” which might be a purposefully ironic nod to exploitation of Native Americans in branding.
Supreme/American Needle S Logo Cap, 2008
View this post on Instagram
Supreme / American Needle S Logo Cap Year: 2008 Nowadays the American Needle name doesn't hold the same weight as it once had with a lot of sports leagues and teams opting to move in a different direction with their headwear but the antitrust lawsuit they brought against the NFL after the NFL attempted to severe ties with many companies they licensed to in order to score a deal with Reebok, but all of that is another story in its self. In 2008, Supreme teamed up with the creators of "The Original SnapBack" as American Needle likes to say to release the above pinstripe S logo cap. The hat in question seems to be closely based on the baseball caps worn in the early 1900's which would make sense seeing how AN was founded in 1918 and Supreme wanting to rehash something from the past wouldn't be something they haven't done before. These were released in a variety of colorways – all of which are relatively hard to find nowadays. But if you've managed to snag one of these over the years then you know that it makes a great addition to any collection.
If you’re not familiar with American Needle, they boast that they were “The Original Snapback” — created based on baseball caps worn by American players in the 1900s. As kind of an homage, Supreme partnered with them to create its own version of their pinstripe cap, with a giant “S” on the front.
Supreme/Commes de Garćon SHIRT Cap, 2014
Speaking of pinstripes, in the early days of Supreme x Commes de Garćon collabs, Supreme featured and updated pinstripe hat, with the box logo printed backwards across the front. This might not seem groundbreaking, but seeing as the original box logo is almost never manipulated, this makes the cap a rare find.
Supreme Classic Logo Six Panel Hats, 2018
Supreme offered a cool take on their usual hats with these all-cotton six-panel hats with the classic Supreme logo (again, not the box logo) embroidered on the front and custom embossed leather strap closure. This is another example of “less is more” that just seems to work so damn nicely.
Supreme/Public Enemy Beanie, 2006
In keeping with the brand’s commentary on social and political happenings, Supreme teamed up with Public Enemy — a rap group known for never holding back. The beanies feature the phrase “The Government’s Responsible,” or a picture of a man caught in the crosshairs of a gun, which is the Public Enemy icon.
Supreme Budweiser Bucket Hat, 2009
In a fully legal beer collaboration, Supreme partnered with Budweiser to release several products with the beer’s logo and name plastered all over them, just in time for the summer of 2009 — an era when people were still trying to make bucket hats happen.
Supreme x Vans x Campbell’s Soup Cap, 2012
Supreme has done other food and drink collaborations, including this one with Campbell’s Soup. In a bit of a Warhol-ian move, the brand reproduced the soup can label on a hat, also teaming with Vans to create a shoe that had the same look.
Supreme Washed Chambray S Logo 6-Panel Hats, 2018
Is it just us, or do these hats remind you of Skittles? Perhaps it’s the washed out look in each of the colorways or the mottled look of the cloth fabric, but these hats and their mostly pastel coloring couldn’t be more delicious to look at.
Supreme/Rap-A-Lot Records Hats, 2017
In its Rap-A-Lot homage, Supreme featured statin 5-panel hats that are shiny reminders of how hard Supreme goes when it comes to creating dope hats.
Supreme Military Boonie, 2018
Supreme seems to be on the nostalgia train with a lot of other fashion brands this year, and as a result, we’ve been blessed with a military bucket hat reminiscent of the day when the Hot Boys ruled the Southern rap scene. “Supreme” is repeated around the hat on black band, just so everyone remembers from whence the freshness came.
Supreme/Cordura Mesh Crusher, 2018
These Supreme-branded hats with lightweight Cordura nylon fabric are colorful things of beauty. Perfect for spring/summer, they come in eight colorways with an unboxed Supreme logo and a band of mesh to keep the wearer’s head cool. Fly like kites.
Supreme Zip Twill Crusher, 2018
More twill!! These Supreme hats come with the script Supreme logo in five colorways, one of which is printed with flowers and perfect for any vacation. There is also a zipper on the side of the hat which… we don’t know if it can hold anything, but it still looks pretty cool.
Supreme Floral 5-Panel Cap, 2018
These are too pretty to leave out. Each Supreme logo is in collegiate font and follows the shape of the hat, with lightly printed flowers in the background that are not too empowering but definitely noticeable, and a draw to anyone who digs the softer side of urbanwear.
Supreme Ganesh 5-Panel Caps, 2018
Seven colorways of the same design and each one just as dope as the next. The hats are all the same style — nothing to write home about there, but each features an orange patch in the center that depicts the Hindu deity Ganesh — an elephant’s head on a human body.
The deity is revered as the remover of obstacles, the patron of arts and sciences, and the deva of intellect and wisdom. Supreme fits its name at the top of the patch, perhaps wishing for all the things Ganesh represents.
Supreme Primaloft Earflap Camp Cap, 2018
Don’t ever say Supreme doesn’t have your back. They’ve collaborated with Primaloft — a patented, synthetic microfiber thermal insulation material that was developed for the United States Army in the 1980s — for a winter hat that will keep your hat game as cold as the weather outside, but keep your head and ears nice and toasty.
Supreme Fleece Pullcord Camp Camp, 2018
Snapbacks are cool, but Supreme has taken it to another level with these pullcord caps. These are just plain fun with an added bonus of the warmth the fleece material surely provides.
Supreme Patent Leather Patch Camp Cap, 2018
There are more ways to get shiny headwear than metallic fabrics, and Supreme proves it with these patent leather hats. There’s also a pretty neat debossed patent leather iteration of the box logo on the front in the same color as the rest of the hat, as not to be overpowering.
Supreme Classic Script Beanie, 2018
Supreme always gives us a way to rep the brand in a classic, elegant manner, and these acrylic cuffed beanies with the embroidered script Supreme logo on the front cuff are perfect for winter. They also come in orange, dark green, heather grey, purple, brown, black, navy, red, light blue, and white, so you can match them with anything you wear the whole season.
Supreme Vampire Beanie, 2018
These are super random but super lit. The Supreme logo is incorporated into original artwork of a vampire by legendary Alien Workshop cofounder Mike Hill. The rest of the beanie is acrylic with an embroidered logo and art on the cuff.
Supreme Contrast Panel Camp Cap, 2018
These caps are slightly retro, and remind us of the days when color was king. Each piece (except for the black colorway) is pieced together in a different color, providing options for the streetwear lover or skater who likes a little pop of color in their world.
Supreme Preach Mesh Back 5-Panel, 2018
To be quite honest, this one only makes the list (and we saved it for last) because it is wildly different than anything we’ve seen from Supreme. The back of each of the four colorways is mesh, but the kicker is that each features the same verse of scripture (yes, from the actual Christian Bible) on the front. John 3:16, known as the “salvation scripture,” is printed in big letters on each hat, in far contrast from the “F*** ’em!” attitude we’ve seen printed on much of the other Supreme gear.
At the end of a year when anything can happen, perhaps this is Supreme reminding us that we really ain’t seen nothing from them yet.
