I can already feel the comments coming….”What’s the big deal with Supreme?”…so let me go ahead and answer: I. DON’T. KNOW.
But I do understand it. When a skater brand becomes fashion then turns into culture while remaining affordable to the general public, that’s something to celebrate. In addition to its original designs and signature box logo, Supreme has collaborated with tons of other brands — both urban and high fashion — and popular artists like Keith Haring to create pieces so timeless that they’ve earned global recognition, even holding a huge auction at French auction house Artcurial where pieces sold for more than $80,000.
Most notable among all the Supreme fashion is their selection of shirts. Each drop (they happen every Thursday) features the theme of the drop in at least two shirt iterations, be they t-shirts, button downs, v-necks, fleece, or whichever style is appropriate for the season. As hard as it was to choose, we managed to pick the 50 dopest shirts Supreme has ever released (in no particular order) and compile them in a list for your viewing pleasure.
Fashionistas and streetwear aficionados, prepare your spirits.
Supreme Box Logo Tee, 1994
Ain’t nothing like an original. While the iconic Supreme box logo tee has come in numerous iterations, the average person will forever think of the red rectangle when thinking of the skater brand turned streetwear brand turned collectors’ item.
Supreme x Martha Cooper, 2004
Supreme / Martha Cooper Longsleeve Year: 2004 Supreme very often goes back to their New York roots, especially during photo heavy releases or collabs. In 2004, this was no different. Supreme teamed up with American photojournalist Martha Cooper for a collection of long sleeves including a few kids sitting around in the city and a picture that captures just a glimpse of New York. Cooper is most famous for her work covering graffiti and street art during the '70s and '80s, but the project I've found most interesting is her book on "postal" art. Postal stickers are super accessible because all you have to do is walk in to a post office, ask for them (or just take them like I do), and you're walking out seconds later with a handful. So of course it makes sense to do your art on the front of these and stick them to walls and such in the artists desired location. The book is titled "Going Postal" and if you have the time I suggest you check it out.
Supreme x New York Yankees, 2006
A New York-based brand, Supreme does a pretty great job of celebrating NYC, and the New York Yankees Supreme jerseys are no deviation from the norm.
