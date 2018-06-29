Supreme/UPROXX

I can already feel the comments coming….”What’s the big deal with Supreme?”…so let me go ahead and answer: I. DON’T. KNOW.

But I do understand it. When a skater brand becomes fashion then turns into culture while remaining affordable to the general public, that’s something to celebrate. In addition to its original designs and signature box logo, Supreme has collaborated with tons of other brands — both urban and high fashion — and popular artists like Keith Haring to create pieces so timeless that they’ve earned global recognition, even holding a huge auction at French auction house Artcurial where pieces sold for more than $80,000.

Most notable among all the Supreme fashion is their selection of shirts. Each drop (they happen every Thursday) features the theme of the drop in at least two shirt iterations, be they t-shirts, button downs, v-necks, fleece, or whichever style is appropriate for the season. As hard as it was to choose, we managed to pick the 50 dopest shirts Supreme has ever released (in no particular order) and compile them in a list for your viewing pleasure.

Fashionistas and streetwear aficionados, prepare your spirits.

Supreme Box Logo Tee, 1994

Ain’t nothing like an original. While the iconic Supreme box logo tee has come in numerous iterations, the average person will forever think of the red rectangle when thinking of the skater brand turned streetwear brand turned collectors’ item.

Supreme x Martha Cooper, 2004

Photojournalist Martha Cooper is great at documenting the streets of NYC, and, as it turns out, she’s also great a collaborating with Supreme to showcase her photos on a line of longsleeves.

Supreme x New York Yankees, 2006

A New York-based brand, Supreme does a pretty great job of celebrating NYC, and the New York Yankees Supreme jerseys are no deviation from the norm.