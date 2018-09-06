Converse

Good news: The insanely popular seasonally released collaboration between Converse and Comme des Garçons is back.

Bad news: You have to act fast if you intend to grab a pair because they’re sure to sell out.

Even if you aren’t interested, maybe grab some for a friend as you’re guaranteed to know someone who would salivate over a pair of the ultra-trendy shoe. The collaboration’s popularity stems from the use of the classic Chuck Taylor silhouette coupled with the ultra simple heart-and-eyes logo dreamed up by Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo and New York graphic artist Filip Pagowski.If you’re not in the know, here’s a little context: Comme des Garçons is a Japanese fashion label founded in the early 70s in Tokyo. Their stylings regularly make an appearance at Paris fashion week and are particularly popular amongst musicians, being worn by such icons as Drake, Justin Timberlake, Alexa Chung, and Kanye West. (If you haven’t heard the Frank Ocean song that shares its name with the iconic brand get on that immediately, while you order your own pair.)

The combination of these Comme des Garçons with Converse makes for a shoe that is widely sought after and talked about, but at $135 won’t break the bank like some of the more rare shoes out there. You won’t feel completely guilty for wearing them out, either — which is nice since… you know… that’s the whole reason people are supposed to buy shoes.

The Converse Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 comes with off-white laces and a canvas outer in black and white colorways. You can also choose between high-top and low-top stylings, but the high-tops just look so damn good, expect those to go first!

Converse