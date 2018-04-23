Converse And Tyler, The Creator Are Releasing GOLF le FLEUR ‘Mono’

Getty Image

Tyler, The Creator and his friends have been teasing fans and followers on Instagram with new colorways for the Spring/Summer 2018 release of his brand’s collaboration with Converse, GOLF le FLEUR. We’ve seen them on his feet, given as gifts to his friends, and on April 26, we will get to see them in stores and online. The “Mono” collection features black, white, “Greener Pastures,” “Limoges,” and “Rhubarb.” The upper is monochromatic — in whichever of the aforementioned colors you choose — and the signature flower patch is sewn on in contrasting stitching. The cream soles are offset by premium suede on the uppers.

The collection will be available in unisex sizing via Converse.com and Golfwang.com, and to make the deal sweeter, Tyler and Converse are offering apparel such as T-shirts and french terry crew sweatshirts in light grey heather, green, “Limoges” and white colorway options.

Although the “Mono” is the newest, it definitely isn’t the only colorway option being sold right now by GOLF le FLEUR, and arguably, not even the coolest. Just days ago, Tyler’s friend and streetwear fashionista Leo Mandella posted (and now deleted) a red and blue colorway that’s reminiscent of our favorite arachnid superhero, Spider-Man. No word on when that will drop, but we’ll be the first to report it (after we cop ours, obviously).