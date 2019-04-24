Eric Emanuel/Nike/Adidas/Uproxx

So many high profile collaborations are releasing this week that sneakerhead’s everywhere are going to have to make some hard decisions about which pairs to add to their collections. Big names like artists Ralph Steadman and Steve Harrington and basketball legend Ralph Sampson add a special collector’s quality to each release, making it tough to want to wear this week’s batch out and about, though we aren’t suggesting you keep these in the closet either. (That would be crazy. Do you know how much dust is produced in a closet? What are you insane, these are collector’s items!)

Before we get to the kicks, we have a bone to pick with Adidas. Hey Adidas, we were really digging on your 4/20 commemorating Samba with its purple velvet upper, suede overlays, translucent sole and hidden stash pocket.

Very cool idea. But you ruined it by adding “VIBES” in all caps to the heel. It’s just a little too on the nose. So we’re only including one of your sneaker releases this week. Consider this shout out a consolation prize.

Enough ranting, let’s get to the shoes.

Vans Ralph Steadman Collection

Ralph Steadman, perhaps best known as Hunter S Thompson’s illustrator for Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas and Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail amongst others, has dipped into the Vans Vault to bring his illustrations to three iconic Vans silhouettes. The Sk8-Hi, Slip-On, and Style 138 will feature illustrations taken from Ralph Steadman and Ceri Levy’s published works Extinct Boids, Nextinction, and Critical Critters.

The collection is meant to bring attention to threatened animal species and, as part of the collaboration, Vans has agreed to donate $10,000 to WildAid to help support the end of illegal wildlife trade. We’ve been wondering when Vans would finally make an appearance on SNX and with Steadman’s involvement, it’s been the easiest decision of the series.

The Vans Ralph Steadman collection is set to drop on April 27th. A price has yet to be announced, pick up a pair at select Vans retailers, and check out the full collection at Vans.

