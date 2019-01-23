Nike/Feature/Uproxx

We’re hitting a sharp decline this week from what has been a pretty active first month of sneaker drops. There just wasn’t a lot that had us internally debating which kicks deserved the spotlight this week and which would be left to be scooped up by some competing, longer, less curated list. That’s not to say this collection isn’t hot, just that it was a little easier to put together than other weeks. Clearly, I’m still struggling with my decision to leave off the Element 55s from last week’s list. Will it haunt me for the entire month? When will the dreams of giant React 55s stomping on me stop!?

We’ve already highlighted the Nike Blazer Mids in previous weeks, but it’s worth mentioning that all three colorways for the Mid 77s drop this weekend. If you’re a fan of vintage silhouettes you’re going to want to pick these up. Pharrell’s Adidas Solar HU “Chinese New Year” are also out this week and are worth a second look, but didn’t make the cut. Stay tuned for next week when we’ll see drops of some interesting new silhouettes, but for now, check out the best of this week’s offering.

These are the five hottest shoes dropping this week in late January.

Reebok Bolton

Reebok

Reebok isn’t always on our radar, truth be told, they just haven’t released anything exciting in a minute aside from last year’s retro Aztreks, and it appears like they’re starting to get the hint because they seem to be attempting a recreation of last year’s hype with the rerelease of the 1992 Reebok Bolton. Featuring a nylon/mesh base, a Hy-Lite midsole and the vintage Reebok Running Man logo on the tongue, the Boltons will release in two eye-catching colorways.

Both colorways look great but personally, I’m leaning more towards the deep sky blue and black, something about it just looks more modern, though you can always argue the red, white, and blue are more instantly iconic.

The Reebok Bolton are set to drop on January 24th and will retail for $113 at select Reebok retailers like Overkill.

Reebok