SNX: The Five Best Shoes Dropping In Mid-January

Nike/Uproxx

This week was full of great sneaker releases and it’s the first time in a number of weeks where our top five isn’t dominated by the big two. In fact, Adidas was knocked clear off the list this time as Asics and New Balance upped their games with some eye-catching drops, but once again Nike managed to snag three of the top spots. At this point, we just have to wonder if they’re dominating the game by sheer volume.

It should be noted that previous shoes we’ve covered are set for re- or wider releases like the Fear of Gods and the riot-causing Panda Pigeons — those are still highly recommended but we had to carve out some space for different silhouettes to shine in the lineup.

Taking a peek into next week it seems like Nike and Adidas are going to have some serious competition from Reebok and other labels — hopefully, this is a sign that 2019 is going to be an exciting year that sees all your favorite sneaker brands bringing their best effort. From the Asics GEL-Delva 1s to the return of the Nike Air Max2s here are the five best sneakers dropping in mid-January.

Nike Air Max2 Light

Size?

Last year gifted us with a return to the mid-90s classic Air Max2 Light and now they’re about to drop in a fresh new (but also very 80s) colorway that Nike is calling “Blue Lagoon.” Lighter than the typical Air Max 2, the Lights feature premium white leather panels and a specialized dual-pressure chamber heel, Pylon midsole, and Duralon outsole — which contribute to a more responsive feel and add an extra layer of support.

These are a sweet pickup if you happen to be a Miami Dolphins fan (or an 80s Jazzercise fan), you’ll be repping the team (or the famed direct-to-video workout) in these colors.

The Nike Air Max2 Light in Blue Lagoon are set to drop on January 18th at Size? and Nike’s webstore and will retail for $141.

Size?