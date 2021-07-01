Actress, writer, amazing music curator, producer… is there anything Issa Rae can’t do? The visionary creator and star of Insecure has been on an upward trajectory since dropping Awkward Black Girl on YouTube a decade ago and, as is the case with all super successful celebrities, that means it’s time for the Issa Rae footwear drop!

While a good majority of celebrity sneaker collaborations are — gulp — shallow vanity projects, this is Issa Rae we’re talking about. So of course, she’s going to do the thing right. For her first collection with Converse, Rae teamed up with art director, designer, and frequent collaborator Nicky Fulcher to deliver a customizable iteration of the Chuck ’70 that combines Converse’s classic design with Rae’s personal affirmations for an inspiring and eye-catching take on a footwear classic.

“It was all about empowering the next generation to get up and DO what it is they aspire to do,” Rae said in a press release announcing the drop, “So the team took some of my personal affirmations and approaches to life, and put them into the design of the shoe.”

Dubbed the “Issa Rae By You” collection, this collaboration is the latest entry in Converse’s All Stars Program and allows you to customize your very own pair of Chuck ’70s, giving you multiple colorway options, including lavender, beige, white, and even a black pair sporting glow in the dark accents. You also get your choice of high-top, low-top, or platform silhouettes — which you can then customize with Rae’s words of encouragement.

The result is something that fits right into the visual universe of Insecure, so we fully expect to see Lawrence rocking a pair of these next season. The Issa Rae By You collection is live now in North America and Western Europe, check out the collection below and start building your pair at Converse.