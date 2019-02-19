Karl Lagerfeld died in a Paris hospital on Tuesday at age 85 after having been admitted the night before, according to French media. His cause of death is yet unknown, however there had been rumors that the prolific fashion designer was in poor health after he missed a number of recent events, such as Chanel’s spring/summer show in January.
Lagerfield was an iconic figure — instantly recognizable due to his dark glasses, dark suits, fingerless gloves, starched collars, and signature white ponytail — who worked right up until his death. It goes without saying that his passing will leave an indelible mark on the fashion world:
Creative director of Chanel since 1983 and Fendi since 1965, and founder of his own line, Mr. Lagerfeld was the definition of a fashion polyglot, able to speak the language of many different brands at the same time (not to mention many languages themselves: he read in English, French, German and Italian).
In his 80s, when most of his peers were retiring to their yachts or country estates, he was designing an average of 14 new collections a year ranging from couture to the high street, and not counting collaborations and special projects. His signature combinations of “high fashion and high camp” attracted Rihanna; Princess Caroline of Monaco; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; and Julianne Moore.