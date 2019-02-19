Getty Image

Karl Lagerfeld died in a Paris hospital on Tuesday at age 85 after having been admitted the night before, according to French media. His cause of death is yet unknown, however there had been rumors that the prolific fashion designer was in poor health after he missed a number of recent events, such as Chanel’s spring/summer show in January.

Lagerfield was an iconic figure — instantly recognizable due to his dark glasses, dark suits, fingerless gloves, starched collars, and signature white ponytail — who worked right up until his death. It goes without saying that his passing will leave an indelible mark on the fashion world: