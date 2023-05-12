Lightning in a Bottle, the OG boutique “transformational” festival, is aging like a fine wine (or bourbon). The mega-dance party is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary on Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-29. What’s that mean? Well, a whole lot of music and revelry at the stunning Buena Vista Lake in Southern California.

It’s sure to be, for lack of better words, electric.

Do LaB — which produces this festival, among others, and was a hit at this year’s Coachella — has come a long way since its humble, more granola origins back in 2003. But the goal is still the same: to create powerful, connection-filled experiences, centered around community and dance music. But the party has certainly expanded, with Rezz, Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Zhu, and scores more taking the stage.

Lightning in a Bottle isn’t just about the music, either. It’s a fully immersive experience. From interactive yoga and movement classes to thought-provoking talks and workshops at The Compass and Learning Kitchen, there’s something for everyone. Paul Freaking Stamets is going this year. And then you have the psychedelic stage designs that will transport you to another dimension.

Lightning in a Bottle has traveled far since that fateful first bolt ignited the world 20 years ago. It’s roared into a legendary gathering of free spirits, boundary-breakers, and music lovers. While a lot’s changed over the last two decades — particularly the fashion — the free spirit is still fully intact. Check out these photos and track the evolution of the fest from 2006 all the way to 2022.