Nordstrom’s $1645 Shoe Is Garbage, And People Have Lots Of Thoughts

12.05.18 22 mins ago

Nordstrom

Hold up, stop everything. This week, we made a terrible mistake. We always make sure to carefully curate our weekly sneaker column, we want to deliver the most fly fashion and the hottest looks for our readers. So it is with a heavy heart that we offer our apologies for not bringing this premium piece of fashion to your attention.

The Maison Margiela Fusion Sneaker sports a removable insole, lace-up closure, and a leather and textile upper and is available now at Nordstrom for just $1,645. This head-turning high-fashion Italian sneaker brings the holidays straight to us weeks early with this “edgy twist on a classic look.”

What. In. The. Actual. Holy. Hell.

Seriously what are these though? Duct tape, white out, various shoes stitched together, a viscous cloudy glob that is reminiscent of — yikes. These shoes are clearly meant to imitate shoes worn by the homeless and indigent. And while we’re not the type to race to call shit offensive, these are offensive right? I mean, I’m not homeless and I’m offended by shoes meant to look like the Derelict line from Zoolander and selling for $1,645.

The shoes are one-off and handmade, but they’re also dumb and generally insulting, so no “artisan points” for this one. Twitter, can we get an amen?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sneakers
TAGSFashionSNEAKERSstyle

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP