Marvel And Dickies Are Teaming Up For Some Heavy Duty Superhero Streetwear

10.04.18 1 hour ago

Dickies/Marvel/Uproxx

Dickies has really been trying to make a return to mainstream streetwear, and we’re not mad about it at all. The first collab we saw this year that was pretty surprising — considering the brand’s focus has seemingly turned back to work clothes that embody the “toughness of the American spirit.” The line was a Keith Haring-inspired collection with some subtle black-on-black gear.

Next up, Dickies hopped on the Marvel train like many other streetwear brands — with a new collection coming out in select Japanese retailers on November 7 (don’t worry, you can order online).

Item offerings include graphic tees, jerseys, and hoodies, and, in true Japanese streetwear style, many are brightly-colored and heavily graphic — including some of the hoods on the football jerseys. You’ll find your favorite hardworking heroes represented in the Marvel x Dickies collab, like Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, and Iron Man. It can be inferred that these choices were made because they adhere to the ideals of the Dickies brand, celebrating patriotism and doing what’s right in all circumstances.

It will be interesting to see what Dickies collabs come out next and we’re definitely keeping an eye on this one and the revival of all our old faves including brands like Champion and Fila — which are seeing a resurgence as a result of hip hop artists heading back to their roots to make new music. Looks like art and fashion are linking yet again, and the possibilities are both exciting and endless. Add Marvel into that mix and things get extra fun!

