Welcome to our weekly streetwear roundup! President Joe Biden — weird way to start an article about streetwear, we know, but just bear with us for a second — announced a few weeks back that by mid-April every adult in the U.S. would be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine and it looks like we’re on track for that. Which means we will actually have a summer this year. We’re psyched for the parties and to see all of our friends again, but if we’re going to be re-entering public life, we better be coming out of quarantine dressed to impress. We spent way too much time last year not being seen! This year, let’s make up for it in a big way. Luckily, the big apparel brands are now comfortably unloading their spring and summer 2021 collections, so we’ve got options on the table. This week, we’ve got new looks from Supreme, Nike, and Cactus Plant Flea Market, Melody Ehsani, Levi’s, and Daniëlle Cathari. After diving into this week’s apparel, be sure to hit up our weekly sneaker article to complete your fit.

Supreme Spring/Summer 2021 Clayton Patterson Collection The latest notable collection out of this week’s Supreme Spring/Summer drop is this collaboration with NYC artist Clayton Patterson, aka the father of streetwear embroidery. Patterson made a name for himself in the late ‘80s streetwear scene thanks to his Clayton Caps, which used traditional embroidery techniques to customize baseball caps. This collaboration with Supreme includes, unsurprisingly, embroidered caps, as well as tops, bottoms, bomber jackets, and long sleeves, all decked out with unique embroidered designs, which extends into Supreme’s minimal branding. The Supreme Spring/Summer 2021 Clayton Patterson collection is out now. Shop the full collection at the Supreme webstore. Daniëlle Cathari A Summer State of Mind Collection Amsterdam streetwear label Daniëlle Cathari has just dropped a spring and summer collection at online retailer HBX that features casual warm-weather staples like loose cardigans, shorts, and activewear. A Summer State of Mind works off a color palette centered around purples, reds, and blue, with light and loose silhouettes that will fit along nicely in your late spring wardrobe. Rounding out the collection is a selection of bags as well as the label’s first bikini, ensuring you’re all geared up for our rapidly approaching summer. The Daniëlle Cathari A Summer State Of Mind collection is set to drop on April 9th exclusively at HBX.

Levi’s x Disney x Keith Haring Mickey Mouse Collection View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi's (@levis) We’re not one for beating the drum for Disney’s dabbling in the streetwear space, but this triple brand collaboration between Levi’s, Disney, and Keith Haring is actually pretty damn fresh. Disney’s involvement is more of a technicality here, and that’s a good thing. The collection utilizes Haring’s take on Mickey Mouse, which is a lot more angular and rat-like than the way Disney depicts the famous mouse. Haring’s art is featured on jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and jeans, and the collection even allows some light customer customization. Those shopping the collection via Levi’s Tailor Shop will be able to choose one of Haring’s designs and rearrange the location and size of the printing on Levi’s Classic Trucker Jacket, letting your Haring-infused look be as subtle or loud as you want them to be. Levi’s didn’t need to go the extra mile and make this collaboration this fun, but they did and we appreciate that, especially because generally Levi’s is a tad boring. (Sorry, Levi’s.) The Levi’s x Disney x Keith Haring Mickey Mouse collection is available now at the Levi’s webstore. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi's (@levis) Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Go Flea Collection Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike have just dropped a small six-piece capsule collection consisting of some wild reimaginings of a few of Nike’s sportswear staples. The collection features long sleeve polo shirts, hoodies, shorts, reflective rave pants, and jerseys in Cactus Plant Flea Market’s loud graphic-heavy aesthetic, with boxier modern silhouettes, and playful interpretations of Nike’s famous iconography and branding. The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Go Flea collection is out now with a retail range of $100-$400. Shop the collection via the Nike SNKRS app.