So you’re on the hunt for a new look. We feel that. A new decade is rapidly approaching and now is the best time to step into the new year as a leveled-up version of your former self. Since we’re living in an age of ultra-fluid style, one that isn’t weighed down by the aesthetic tribalism of the previous decades, your options on what to wear are virtually limitless. Hit up a music festival in a bucket hat and shorts, wake up the next morning and layer up in some sensible seasonally-appropriate gear, go for a mid-week hike in a boots-beanie-pullover combo, and wear your most fly streetwear staples to hit the clubs and bars on the weekend.

Point being: Dressing is situational. Your hair, on the other hand, reflects something essential about you. It’s your biggest natural style asset.

That said, there are virtually limitless ways to cut your hair — so much so that it can be daunting to take on a new look. To help you out, we came up with five modern hairstyle ideas that’ll keep you looking fly and fresh. They’re based on lifestyle and demeanor, helping you define yourself through your biggest passion points. Best of all, when you have a few tools like a Wahl Elite Pro Clipper and a little bit hair-cutting know-how, you can maintain these haircuts yourself.