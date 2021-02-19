Even Patagonia Is Getting In On The Ted Cruz Roast Train

Just about everyone is dunking on Senator Ted Cruz right now because he thought it would be a dope idea to go on vacation in Cancun while many in his state were busy freezing in powerless homes. And then he blamed it on his daughter. Which is colder than the weather in the state he ditched.

People not liking Ted Cruz is nothing new, Lindsey Graham once famously said, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you” (which, in the context of Trump’s second impeachment, doesn’t mean quite as much) and conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer once wrote of Sen. Cruz, “Everybody who knows him in the Senate hates him. And I think hate is not an exaggeration.” Also, the senator regularly gets into it with Seth Rogen for some reason — why would you dare tangle with Seth?

And now Sen. Cruz will go down in history as the only Senator to be roasted by a clothing brand that he himself supports. With his own money. That’s like paying fealty to a guy who called your wife ugl — oh, wait.

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia sarcastically responded to one of the several now-viral airport photos of Senator Cruz, in which he is seen wearing one of the brand’s fleece shirts.

Thanks, @tedcruz, for supporting our mission to Save our Home Planet by choosing a Snap-T made out of 100% post-consumer recycled bottles while also giving 1% for the planet with your purchase. If you decide it isn’t the right fit for you we’d be happy to buy it back @wornwear. — Patagonia (@patagonia) February 18, 2021

“Thanks, @tedcruz, for supporting our mission to Save our Home Planet by choosing a Snap-T made out of 100% post-consumer recycled bottles…” writes Patagonia’s official Twitter, “If you decide it isn’t the right fit for you we’d be happy to buy it back”

That’s a climate denier burn and a “we don’t want your money” burn rolled into one!

In response to the widespread backlash, Sen. Cruz has returned to Texas, cutting his vacation short. It will be interesting to see which brands, public figures, and fellow politicians roast him between now and when he arrives at his home.