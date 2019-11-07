Just because it’s November doesn’t mean the spooks have to end. If you can’t bring yourself to part with the Halloween dress-up season quite yet, consider this: you don’t have to. Festivals are year-round these days and people at festivals turn upppp while going all-in on the whole “dressing like a mix of the undead and truly living” scene.

Case in point, last weekend’s Hard Day of the Dead. Using the backdrop of the Mexican holiday, Día de Los Muertos, Hard Day of the Dead combines traditional Mexican imagery — calaveritas de azúcar (candy skulls) and Mariachi singers (invited each year) — and the cutting edge electronic soundscapes of artists like Elohim, Tokimonsta, Damian Lazarus and Dog Blood for a weekend full of un-hinged celebration.

For many in Los Angeles, Hard Day of the Dead represents one last Halloween party before we officially have to retire our dope as hell costumes until next year. For others, it’s just another chance to dress to impress as the #YearofFestivals marches on. Regardless, we collected all the best looks straight from the festival floor, let’s go!