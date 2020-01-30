These Photos From Holy Ship! Wrecked Have Us Hyped For The Spring Break Party Season

Cruise ships and DJs — it’s a combination we never knew we needed until Holy Ship! came around and made it a thing. But after eight years of partying at sea, how do you keep the experience fresh? Apparently the answer is ditching the prospect of seasickness entirely and heading for land. Holy Ship! Wrecked is just that. Rather than partying it up and getting drunk on a cruise ship, the good people at Holy Ship! set up shop at the Dominican Republic’s Hard Rock Punta Cana for four nights of non-stop partying soundtracked by the likes of Diplo, Tokimonsta, and Gorgon City.

What do you lose by not having Holy Ship! on a cruise ship? Honestly, not much. The Hard Rock Punta Cana gave attendees the opportunity to enjoy an open bar, four days of picturesque Caribbean sunsets, sumo-wrestling competitions, multiple pool parties in the hotel’s 12 pools, talent shows, a mini-golf course, and a lazy river for those who really miss the seasickness. Sure you lose the gimmick traveling on a cruise ship, but you gain some much-appreciated freedom. If you need to step away and collect yourself, you can’t do that on a cruise ship unless you feel like going overboard.

From the look of it, festival-goers weren’t missing the whole boat gimmick. We’ve gathered up the best photos from the ground floor at Holy Ship! Wrecked and it’s got us pretty hyped for the spring break party season. If you’re feeling sick of the winter (like us) you’re going to want to dive in.