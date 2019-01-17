Pexels/Uproxx

If your friends jumped off a cliff, would you do it too? We’ve heard this question countless times in movies, television, and — if you happen to have particularly unimaginative parents — at home. But it’s seemed to slip from colloquial use in the last decade or so, probably because of Steve-O or after some smart ass youth said, “of course not, but I’d film it for the ‘gram.”

Thanks to social media, we don’t have to do the stupid things our friends do, we can just watch them do it live. Unfortunately, this has caused idiots — like the dude who just jumped off a 120-foot cruise ship — into thinking that fifteen minutes of fame and thousands of likes are worth risking your life for.

While Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise ship was docked in the Bahamas last week, 27-year-old Nick Naydev decided it would be a good idea to jump from the railing of the 11th-floor balcony into the water while his “friends” filmed it in an effort to make a splash on social media.

Smart people and experienced cliff divers know that a jump from that height could very well kill you. Luckily, Naydev is fine, if not a little banged up since the jump. “My feet were actually fine. It was my neck and tailbone that hurt… Could barely walk for 3 days and could barely sleep from the pain. I’m good now.” He wrote in response to questions on his Instagram post.

Royal Caribbean was a whole lot less amused, as Naydev was quickly picked up by police and booted from the ship with a lifetime ban from all future Royal Caribbean ships, and they’re currently exploring legal options. Well, Naydev we gotta hand it to you, you got an article out of us and over 100,000 views for a clip where your buddies didn’t even catch you hitting the water. Pics or it was all faked!