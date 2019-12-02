From Envision To The X-Games — All The Festivals Worth Traveling For This Winter

Temperatures are dropping, semesters are ending, and schedules are opening up as we get closer and closer to full-on, stay inside, cozy-up-with-a-whiskey wintertime. That means summer is miles away and even the last fall fests are starting to fade into the rearview. Which leaves us craving a party. The beloved chaos that is Mardi Gras in New Orleans or a big, fascinating festival like Envision in Costa Rica. Whether you’re keeping it domestic or heading out of the country thanks to a Cyber Monday deal, we’ve compiled all the best festivals this winter. This list is specifically aimed at the traveler who is trying to escape the winter chill, but if you’re all about living it up while wearing snow gear, fear not — we have something for you too. Here’s where you need to spend winter 2019-20!