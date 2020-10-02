If you caught any of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol 2 — or merely spent any time on Twitter yesterday — you’ll know that last night Rihanna proved once and for all that she is the queen of undergarments. One glimpse of Rihanna’s diverse and all-inclusive cast of models and you’ll see that with Savage X Fenty, Rihanna is unlocking sexuality across a spectrum of body types in a way that looks a hell of a lot more like real life and, as a result, is a hell of a lot more fun than other lingerie brands.

The Savage X Fenty Vol 2 runway show, which is currently streamable on Amazon Prime, followed the template laid out by Rihanna’s first show, with a runway-meets-concert format that was such a feast for the eyes that we forgot that there wasn’t a live audience. The show featured a mix of high-profile models, celebrities, and performances which included Cara Delavigne, Soo Park, Paris Hilton, Miguel, Willow Smith, and an unforgettable rendition of D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar” by none other than Lizzo rocking blue fishnet lingerie. That performance alone is worth watching the full show.

This Savage X Fenty Show vol 2 was also notable for coinciding with the launch of Rihanna’s first men’s underwear and sleepwear collection, which means Rihanna officially makes lingerie for everyone now. Check out some highlights from the show below.