Few photographers can capture the vivid energy of a party scene quite like Magic Barkan. It’s part of the reason that we send him to every festival we can. But when he isn’t busy capturing the insanity of Escape Psycho Circus or the snowy mountain tops and wild nights of SnowGlobe fest he’s… well… still taking pictures and trying to document youth culture near his LA home.

In a recent interview, Magic explained to me that taking pictures at parties and capturing the spontaneity of an electric night is what really inspires and drives him. Which brings us to the Hollywood Hills. Magic’s latest photo set includes scenes from pro skater Nyjah Huston’s birthday party. Huston, a five-time Street League Skateboarding champion, is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and has single-handedly won more prize money than any other skater in history, which sounds like a recipe for fun for someone who just turned 25.

“Celebrating and documenting Nyjah’s birthday was a big deal for me,” Magic explains over the phone, “he’s pretty much the guy who introduced me to the Hollywood life.”

Now Magic is paying that favor forward, giving us all a glimpse into how young Hollywood’s most stylish turn up.

Huston and MGK

Lauren Blake and Kiera Bernier

Yung Pinch

Huston and Rachel Cook

Sterling Griffith