Stay Warm With The Coldest Supreme Drops Of The Day

Uproxx/Supreme Community

Better late than never, eh? While today’s Supreme drops didn’t hit the Internet until late and didn’t hit the store until even later, they’re here and that’s all that matters. We got a hint of what might drop earlier this week with the box logo crew necks, and as it turns out, they dropped first in the UK and sold out in 18 seconds, only before dropping later in the morning only on the East Coast and selling out almost as fast.

Those were cute but it’s the rest of the December 6 drop list that we’re excited about. Not only is Supreme chilling on the collabs and bringing us some original merch, the brand is also getting us ready for the bitter cold with this dope drop full of sweats, long sleeves, and warm hats.

Polartec® Hooded Raglan Jacket

Supreme

Ever the fan of a pop of color with a black sleeve, the raglan is a popular choice for any style of shirt, but even doper in jacket form. This fleece jacket has a snap front closure and hand pockets at lower front. The Supreme logo is on a patch on the left chest and there is an appliqué logo on the hood. The jacket comes in three colorways, with the primary colors being red, orange, and black.