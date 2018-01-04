NBC

Warning: Spoilers for The Good Place abound.

Out of all the praise that’s heaped onto NBC’s The Good Place, one of its most charming aspects is the parade of consistently excellent bow ties sported by Michael (Ted Danson). Maybe it’s the fact he can see in nine dimensions, but for an immortal being with a limited understanding of the human condition, the guy has absolutely impeccable taste in fashion. With the show slated to return tonight for the back-half of the second season, here’s a ranking of Michael’s best bow ties, as well as some insight they shed on his ever-evolving character.

10) Yellow & Blue Zig Zag (S1E2)

On its own, this tie could almost be considered a daring fashion statement if it was paired with the right shirt and jacket combo. However, this suit — a default outfit worn by everyone after the neighborhood experienced its first major glitch — turns the yellow and blue zig-zags into a marvel of bad fashion, straight out of the 1996 NBA Draft.

This was also the first real Easter egg that the main characters were, in fact, living in The Bad Place, since no euphoric afterlife would include a bow tie this tacky.

9) Pastel Plaid On White (S1E4)

This white-and-pastel plaid number first showed up early on in the first season while Michael asked Tahani (Jameela Jamil) with helping him plan a party. It showed up again early in season two, after his initial scheme has blown up in his face and he had to re-welcome the show’s four human characters back into The “Good” Place.

It’s a rather conventional offering, at least compared to what else he has in his closet, and seemed to signal a much more cautious approach to his nefarious plan. But at least the man got a second chance to make a first impression… then hundreds of more chances after that.