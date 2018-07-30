Joachim Johnson and Dylan Coughran for HXOUSE

The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye and BAPE will launch their capsule collection August 4, presented by Official Issue XO. The very limited collection will be exclusively sold at BAPE stores, BAPE.com and the XO boss’ official website.

This exclusive collection with the Japanese streetwear giant was originally teased during The Weeknd’s set at Coachella this year and previewed on his Instagram in July.

In making this capsule collection happen, The Weeknd worked with the Bathing Ape team over a course of a year to develop the capsule. “BAPE has always been one of my favorite brands growing up,” The Weeknd said in a press release. “The quality of their product and longevity of their company have made them iconic and it’s something we aspire to be. It’s been more than a year since we started developing this collection so I’m excited to get it out to the world.”

The lookbook features Tesfaye as well as fellow XO artists Nav and 88 Camino decked out in items from the eight-piece capsule set. The assortment of pieces include a custom developed XO BAPE camo pattern cover on t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, sweat shorts and a work jacket, as well as the iconic full-zip shark hoodie.

Check out The Weeknd and BAPE’s capsule collection below.