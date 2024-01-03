Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. We’ve finally closed the door on 2023 and what a year it was. Fire drop after fire drop all the way until the final week of December. But now we’re in 2024 and as is always the case with sneaker drops at this time of year, the great releases have come to a grinding halt. We wouldn’t go as far as saying that nothing worth your time and money is coming out this week, but nothing from the first week of January is going to land on any year-end lists in December 2024. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, now is a great time of year to stock up on stylish winter-ready beaters that you can get a lot of mileage out of until spring. Here are our five favorites dropping this week.

Air Jordan 1 Element GTX Legend Coffee Price: $200 This GoreTex-equipped Jordan 1 was released quietly at the top of the week and is probably our favorite drop of this roundup. The sneaker features a waterproof Gore-Tex lining with a textile upper and nubuck overlays, 3M reflective details, and a warm colorway combination of brown, beige, and olive. The Air Jordan 1 Element GTX Legend Coffee is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at your favorite aftermarket site. Adidas Samba OG Focus Olive Price: $120 Adidas’ current most popular silhouette is getting a sustainable refresh with this Samba which is constructed from 20% recycled materials. The sneaker features a nylon build with a textile lining, reflective details, and a classic gum sole in a beautiful olive green colorway. We love the way the olive green is contrasted by muted white three stripes and branding. The Adidas Samba OG Focus Olive is set to drop on January 3rd at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore.

Reebok x MARKET Classic Leather Pump Price: $130 The Pump is back! Reebok has teamed up with MARKET for a collision of 90’s sneaker tech and modern aesthetics. Utilizing the Reebok Classic silhouette, this sneaker features a full rubber upper with textile lining with an EVA midsole, rubber outsole, and customizable fit via the Pump system. The sneaker drops in two colorways, a loud mix of burgundy and yellow tones, and a more subdued army green rendition with MARKET branding in place of the usual Reebok insignia. The Reebok x MARKET Classic Leather Pump is set to drop on January 4th at 9:00 PM PST for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at Reebok. Nike Alphafly 3 Prototype Price: $285 The much anticipated Nike Alphafly 3 Prototype is set to drop this week, giving fans of running sneakers a new obsession to froth over. The Alphafly 3 was built with distance running in mind, the sneaker is one of Nike’s lightest shoes thanks to the new Fast Shot outsole which is heavy on grip but light on weight.

The sneaker also sports a molded sockliner, Flyknit heel pods, and a breathable Flyknit upper with a simple white, black, and sail colorway with orange accents at the midsole. Rounding out the design are production number etchings on the midsole, which tie into the “prototype” theme. The Nike Alphafly 3 Prototype is set to drop on January 4th for a retail price of $285. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.