This week brings our final gift from Nike in 2023 — the Nike Kobe 4 Protro Gift of Mamba. It’s a great cap to a great year of sneakers. Here is to 2024 where we’ll continue to provide you with week-to-week updates of the best sneakers to drop. Let’s dive into this week’s big release.

Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. And this week, “best sneakers” really just means “best sneaker” because we’re at the end of the year and the sneaker drops have ceased until 2024, with one exception.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro Gift of Mamba

Price: $190

Two Kobe drops in two weeks? If this is a preview of what Nike has planned for 2024, consider us intrigued. The Gift of Mamba is all about stealthy vibes and we’re loving it. Over a Kobe 4, the GoM sports an all-black upper of snakeskin-embossed leather with a mesh tongue atop a Zoom Air-equipped midsole which promises added bounce.

Will a pair of these make you play ball like Kobe? Come on fam, not even close, but you’ll look good trying and that’s important.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro Gift Of Mamba is out now. There is no way you’re going to cop the SNKRS drop of this (people are already posting their L’s) but you can pick up this pair at aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

