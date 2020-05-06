The country is beginning to open up. And though public life is going to be markedly different for a good while still, we’re finally able to actually wear our spring threads out in public. That’s a huge deal if you’re been spending your time in isolation amassing a brand new wardrobe and a cool opportunity if you’ve been saving up for this very moment.
This week is packed with fire sneaker drops from PUMA, Jordan Brand, and New Balance — which make up for the lack of notable apparel drops. Expect the lack of apparel to change in the weeks to come, as labels prepare to unload their late spring and early summer collections on the weary (and financially drained) masses.
Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases dropping this week. Let’s dive in and start dressing for our first public (but socially distanced) outings.
Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Sulfur
Classic YEEZY fans will find a lot to like in Ye’s latest colorway for the 350 V2. Dubbed Sulfur, the shoe features an algae-like tone with olive monofilament side stripes and a hefty heel tab. Sitting atop a cushy BOOST midsole, the Sulfurs also sport a duo-toned gum sole. The Sulfur has a bit of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vibe that we’re digging on. It’s definitely one of the more interesting earth-toned colorways out of YEEZY brand, which is very much the brand of earth-toned colorways, so that’s saying something.
The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Sulfur is set to drop on May 9th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply.
The Hundreds x PUMA Cliques Collection
PUMA and LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds have teamed up for an interesting collection that uses the segmented subcultures of the 90s as inspiration. The Cliques Collection celebrates the differences between ravers, jocks, and preps by giving each subcategory of the 90s teenage experience its own respective shoe. The Cliques collection also has a sneaker intended to represent the youth of 2020 — the whole thing is so high concept it’s shocking that it actually works.
Consisting of a pair of Clydes, Performer Mids, RS Pures, and Palace Guards, the Cliques is a testament to how much shoes reflect our tastes and passions. Try to guess which sneaker belongs to which subculture below (hint: It doesn’t matter, they’re all cool).
The Hundreds X PUMA Cliques collection is set to drop on May 7th. Shop the full collection at the PUMA webstore.
Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe
Another week, another fire Jordan drop. The Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe is a brighter take on the highly sought-after Black Royal colorway, swapping out the original’s black panels for a brighter white accent with a black swoosh in place of the blue. The Royal Toe also has a bit of a metallic sheen that the original doesn’t have. We’ll call it right now — this is the better colorway. Purists will argue, but the addition of the white paneling, the black swoosh, and the brightened wings logo just pops more, and it fits with more modern sensibilities.
The Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe is set to drop on May 9th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App.
New Balance 327
If you’re looking for a bright spring-appropriate runner or if you just want to look like Sonic the Hedgehog, New Balance’s new 327 sneaker is the shoe for you. With a 70s indebted slim silhouette, the 327 combines elements of the New Balance 320 and 355 for a running shoe that works as well on the pavement as it does on a trail, giving you the best of both worlds when it comes to support.
The New Balance 327s are set to drop May 9th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.
Nike Air Force 1 React D/MS/X QS
In a design that recalls Virgil Abloh’s Gore-Tex AF1 sneaker for his legendary “The Ten” collaboration, this Nike React take on the AF1 updates the popular silhouette with a squeaky-clean lightweight white upper that features Nike React’s custom patterning, an oversized pastel blue swoosh outline, and D/MS/X and React branding all atop an icy blue midsole.
The Nike Air Force 1 React D/MS/X QS is set to drop on May 8th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app, or atmos, Noir Fonce, and Finishline.
Chinatown Market Stay Home/Rainbow Smiley Collection
we’re back with another round of merch celebrating the biggest thing on the internet right now! 🤗🎉 huge shoutout to @torylanez for keeping us all entertained over the past few weeks! 🥺🙏 hit the link in our bio to see the new collection and accessories that y’all have been asking for! 🙂📲
Chinatown Market has been keeping busy during lockdown with a steady clip of drops that make reference to quarantine, either by way of social distancing slogans like “Stay away fro me” or by slapping a face mask on their iconic smiley face logo. A few pieces of the Stay At Home collection are still available online, but if you’re tired of thinking about quarantine Chinatown Market has got your back with the release of their new rainbow smiley hoodie and t-shirt collection.
Chinatown Market’s Stay Home and Rainbow Smiley Collection are out now. Check out the Chinatown Market webstore to shop the collection.
Supreme Barbour Spring 2020 Capsule
This waxed cotton collection from Supreme and British label Barbour features a field jacket, waist bag, crusher hat, and camp cap all dressed in bright orange, black, or leopard print colorways. Each piece in the capsule collection is doused in a mix of wax, oil, and gum for added protection against extreme weather conditions, a staple that comes by way of Barbour’s specifications.
Barbour began in mid 80s North England and was originally made with sailors, fishermen, and dockworkers in mind and matches perfectly with modern streetwear’s obsession with rugged workwear.
The Supreme Barbour Spring 2020 Capsule collection is set to drop on May 7th. Shop the collection exclusively at the Supreme online store.