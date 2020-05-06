The country is beginning to open up. And though public life is going to be markedly different for a good while still, we’re finally able to actually wear our spring threads out in public. That’s a huge deal if you’re been spending your time in isolation amassing a brand new wardrobe and a cool opportunity if you’ve been saving up for this very moment. This week is packed with fire sneaker drops from PUMA, Jordan Brand, and New Balance — which make up for the lack of notable apparel drops. Expect the lack of apparel to change in the weeks to come, as labels prepare to unload their late spring and early summer collections on the weary (and financially drained) masses. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases dropping this week. Let’s dive in and start dressing for our first public (but socially distanced) outings.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Sulfur Classic YEEZY fans will find a lot to like in Ye’s latest colorway for the 350 V2. Dubbed Sulfur, the shoe features an algae-like tone with olive monofilament side stripes and a hefty heel tab. Sitting atop a cushy BOOST midsole, the Sulfurs also sport a duo-toned gum sole. The Sulfur has a bit of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vibe that we’re digging on. It’s definitely one of the more interesting earth-toned colorways out of YEEZY brand, which is very much the brand of earth-toned colorways, so that’s saying something. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Sulfur is set to drop on May 9th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through YEEZY Supply. The Hundreds x PUMA Cliques Collection PUMA and LA-based streetwear brand The Hundreds have teamed up for an interesting collection that uses the segmented subcultures of the 90s as inspiration. The Cliques Collection celebrates the differences between ravers, jocks, and preps by giving each subcategory of the 90s teenage experience its own respective shoe. The Cliques collection also has a sneaker intended to represent the youth of 2020 — the whole thing is so high concept it’s shocking that it actually works. Consisting of a pair of Clydes, Performer Mids, RS Pures, and Palace Guards, the Cliques is a testament to how much shoes reflect our tastes and passions. Try to guess which sneaker belongs to which subculture below (hint: It doesn’t matter, they’re all cool). The Hundreds X PUMA Cliques collection is set to drop on May 7th. Shop the full collection at the PUMA webstore.

Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe Another week, another fire Jordan drop. The Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe is a brighter take on the highly sought-after Black Royal colorway, swapping out the original’s black panels for a brighter white accent with a black swoosh in place of the blue. The Royal Toe also has a bit of a metallic sheen that the original doesn’t have. We’ll call it right now — this is the better colorway. Purists will argue, but the addition of the white paneling, the black swoosh, and the brightened wings logo just pops more, and it fits with more modern sensibilities. The Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe is set to drop on May 9th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS App. New Balance 327 If you’re looking for a bright spring-appropriate runner or if you just want to look like Sonic the Hedgehog, New Balance’s new 327 sneaker is the shoe for you. With a 70s indebted slim silhouette, the 327 combines elements of the New Balance 320 and 355 for a running shoe that works as well on the pavement as it does on a trail, giving you the best of both worlds when it comes to support. The New Balance 327s are set to drop May 9th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.