Getty Image
Style

The Bernie Sanders Meme Is Now An Official Sweatshirt For Charity

TwitterContributing Writer

By now you’ve probably seen over a thousand iterations of the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme. This is easily the biggest meme to hit the internet in 2021. It’s so widespread that I’ve even received a text from my mom about it, and there is no way she knows what a meme is.

The image of a supremely comfortable Bernie Sanders sitting cross-legged in a fold-out chair wearing a jacket he’s definitely owned for over a decade and heavy (sustainably sourced and locally made!) mittens is an image that will probably continue to register in the cultural zeitgeist for a long time. But what all Bernie memes carry weight online, this is the first one to get so big that there’s official merch.

The Bernie Sanders Campaign

That’s right, the Bernie meme is now a sweatshirt. An official sweatshirt — which means there are definitely already bootlegs — sold by the Bernie Sanders campaign in an effort to raise funds for Meals on Wheels Vermont. The $45 crewneck runs from sizes small to 2X and features the now-famous image screen printed on a charcoal grey base. 100% of the proceeds go directly towards Meals on Wheels Vermont and the sweatshirt sports combed ring-spun organic cotton fleece, made in the USA, and Union printed, which is just so Bernie.

Right now the sweaters are so back-ordered that they won’t ship out for at least 4-8 weeks, which will hopefully give Bernie’s people enough time for a stock replenishment. Otherwise, these sweaters are definitely going to end up on aftermarket sites like StockX or eBay for an exorbitant price.

×