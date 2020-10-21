If you missed out on Nike and Supreme’s big Air Max Plus collection that dropped last week, we’d like to note that a refresh on all three pairs will land tomorrow on Nike SNKRS. Move fast if you didn’t get a chance to cop them last week. Would the Air Max Plus collection have made it on this week’s SNX DLX if it hadn’t dropped last week? Honestly, probably not — because this week brings yet another jam-packed week of releases. Other dope sneakers we didn’t have room for: the Feng Chen Converse, Jaden’s latest New Balance Vision Racer Surplus, and a 1017 ALYX 9SM AF-1 High top. All worth checking up on if you don’t find anything on this week’s top five that speaks to you (but, you will). On the apparel end, we have new collections from KITH, Chinatown Market, and Aimé Leon Dore, all of which are fire and speak to three markedly different aesthetics in the ever-expanding world of streetwear. Let’s get into it.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Natural Sometimes we look at new Yeezy colorways and think: we haven’t seen this one yet? It’s hard to believe that the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 hasn’t received an off-white colorway and yet this week brings the “Natural” iteration, which sports an off-white Primeknit upper over a yellowed translucent BOOST midsole. We’ll take it! Sure it isn’t the most exciting Yeezy to drop this year, but it’s a sold design, albeit a bit safe. But safety makes staples! The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Natural is set to drop on October 24th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through YEEZY Supply.

Nike ISPA Road Warrior Clear Jade The Nike ISPA Road Warrior Clear Jade is all over the place. This Frankensteinian piece of footwear combines elements of Nike’s Air Zoom Alphafly, BB NXT, and Shox with traditional Japanese split-toe cage construction for a sneaker designed to adapt to any performance-based environment, whether you’re playing streetball, running, training, or hitting the trails. It’s a sneaker for people who want something new that doesn’t look like any other piece of footwear out there. The ISPA Road Warrior Clear Jade is set to drop on October 23rd for a retail price of $500. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Salehe Bembury New Balance 2002R Expect to see the name “Salehe Bembury” in conversations surrounding footwear a lot more in the next year. You’ve probably already come across Bembury without knowing it, the designer cut his teeth at Cole Haan and Yeezy Brand before landing a job at Versace but this collaboration with New Balance 2002R marks his first-ever branded sneaker release. And it’s fire. Featuring a season-appropriate colorway inspired by Arizona’s Antelope Canyon, the 2002R sports distressed suede detailing with breathable mesh paneling and Salehe Bembury branding over the lace cage. It’s the type of sneaker that will call attention to your feet, so if you scoop up a pair be prepared to be eyeballed. The Sales Bembusy New Balance 2002R is set to drop on October 23rd for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through the New Balance online store or select New Balance retailers. Palace Reebok Classic Leather Pump Leave it to Palace to give us a sneaker that virtually nobody asked for and still manage to make it look dope. The concept for the Leather Pump was simple — take Reebok’s Classic leather silhouette, inarguably their best design, and deck it out with Reebok’s own Pump technology. The result managed to be not only more dope than the Reebok Pump, but easily the coolest iteration of the Reebok Classic in years. The Palace x Reebok Classic Leather Pumps are set to drop on October 23rd for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Palace webstore.

KITH BMW Collaboration I have to be honest, I’m not sure if I love this collaboration because my first car was a beat-up BMW 1989 E30 M3 that was sadly totaled and replaced with a way less cool car not worth mentioning, or because it’s genuinely dope. I’m going to say it’s because the fits are fire, though I imagine if you never owned a Beamer (even a used one) it might feel a little weird to rock an apparel collection that borrows so much imagery from the company. If you don’ have that hang-up or have a car to connect your looks to, you’ll find a collection of dope winter staples with that easy-to-love Ronnie Fieg twist. Highlights include suede bombers, wool varsity jackets, caps, a kimono blazer and tracksuit. The KITH BMW Collaboration is set to drop on October 23rd. Shop the looks at the KITH webstore. Aimé Leon Dore Fall/Winter 2020 Collection 2 View this post on Instagram The Second Installment of our Fall / Winter 2020 collection releases this Friday. Subscribe to our mailing list for more info. @aimeleondore A post shared by Aimé Leon Dore (@aimeleondore) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:00am PDT The always classy Aimé Leon Dore returns this week with the second collection from Fall/Winter 2020. If you were a fan of the first drop (we were), you’re going to find a lot more to love here. The drop consists of season-focused staples like puffer jackets, overshirts, jackets, and sweaters, all done up in Aimé Leon Dore’s colorful-yet-clean aesthetic.