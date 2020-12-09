Welcome to SNX DLX! Before we get into this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops, we’re going to go ahead and assume you are in holiday shopping mode, in which case you should check out our sneakerhead gift guide as well as our streetwear gift guide (tomorrow!). Using all three of these articles should give you a pretty substantial list of sneakers and apparel that are sure to make perfect gifts for the most fashionable person in your life. If that person is you, well… you’ve got three dope lists to dive into in order to pull together your 2021 look. Things on the apparel end are a little light this week as brands ready their 2021 drops, but things are still bubbling in the world of sneakers. This week brought the debut of J Balvin’s Jordan 1s, a 25th-anniversary edition of the Jordan 11, and a Prada and Adidas linkup. Let’s dive in!

Adidas Performance Ultra 4D x SNS Green Teatime Adidas has linked up with shoe retailer Sneakersnstuff for their best colorway of the performance-focused Adidas Ultra 4D. Its a mint on mint on core black colorway they are calling “Green Teatime.” This matcha-toned design is the sleekest this silhouette has ever looked. The Green Teatime features a Primeknit upper with TPE overlays and that now-iconic lattice midsole to round out the slightly futuristic look. The Adidas Performance Ultra 4D Green Teatime is set to drop on December 10th for a retail price of $249, pick up a pair exclusively at Sneakersnstuff. J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Are musicians the new athletes? Seriously, because we see more musician sneaker collaborations than we do athletes these days. On one hand, you’ve got Travis Scott, Beyonce, and Kanye, who are clearly killing It, and then you’ve got Post Malone making Crocs, and Anderson .Paak making shoes for kids. So where does J Balvin fit in all of this? We’re going to say he’s leaning more toward the cool crowd on this one.

This sneaker is history in the making, Balvin is the first Latino ever with a Jordan collab and his AJ-1 is unlike any colorway we’ve ever seen. Most importantly, the shoe reflects the artist, and that’s a recipe for success. Yeezys look like weird cult shoes, Ivy Park is classy and dignified, Cactus Jack looks befitting of a pirate, a great collaboration is the artist in shoe form! By that logic, maybe we need to take a second look at those Post Malone Crocs… The J Balvin Air Jordan 1 are out now for a retail price of $190. The sneakers are sold out on Nike’s SNKRS app but has started popping up at aftermarket sites like StockX.

Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Fossil Stone/Black This year has been a little light on dope AF-1s but we have Stüssy to thank for coming to the rescue with not just one dope colorway, but two in the Fossil Stone and Black. And by “dope” we really mean dope, because both of these babies are constructed from hemp. Okay, that was a bad joke, we apologize. Anyway, the sleek all-black rendition will be dropping globally while the Fossil Stone will be exclusive to the Stüssy webstore. Honestly, both look great so whichever you can cop and fits your lifestyle is officially the best one. The Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 in Fossil Stone and Black are set to drop on December 11th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or at the Stüssy webstore. Air Jordan 11 Jubilee In celebration of the Air Jordan 11’s 25th anniversary, this Tinker Hatfield design is getting a super sleek commemorative colorway known as the Jubilee. This AJ-11 comes dressed in a classy black and white color scheme with metallic Jumpman and 23 insignia detailing on the heel, giving this iteration of the sneaker an added level of luxury. Peep those “Jordan” spelling lace eyelets! We couldn’t think of a better Christmas present for the Jordan-head in your life than this commemorative pair. The Air Jordan 1 Jubilee is set to drop December 12th for a retail price of $220, pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers like Foot Locker.

Prada x Adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 We don’t normally cover luxury sneakers, mostly because high fashion collabs with sneakers end up resulting in little more than slapping “Dior” on a pair of Nikes and calling it a day. This collaboration between Prada and Adidas is not that, though. Instead, the design is a play on Prada’s 1997 boat shoe but is infused with so many iconic Adidas details that it looks more like something that would come straight from the three stripes. The sneaker is wrapped in a transparent TPU shell, which houses an upper made from Primegreen recycled materials, Prada and Adidas branding, and a big cushy BOOST midsole. The Prada x Adidas A+P LUNA ROSSA 21 is set to drop on December 9th for a retail price of… wait for it… $650. It’s Prada what did you expect? Pick up a pair at the Prada webstore or at Adidas. Supreme Winter Drop 16 It’s impossible to talk about Supreme’s 16th-week drop of their Fall/Winter 2020 collection without mentioning the Supreme branded Mortal Kombat Arcade cabinet. Yes, it is a legit, playable Supreme-branded cabinet with a 17” inch screen that plays Mortal Kombat I, II, and Ultimate with two-player functionality. That’s a pretty fucking dope birthday present for anyone who loves streetwear or gaming in your life.

If you’re here for the fits, Supreme delivers there, too — linking up with the North Face for a collection of dope gear including fuzzy Nuptse jackets, bags, backpacks and more. The Supreme Week 16 drop is set for release on December 10th at 11 a.m. EST. Shop the collection at the Supreme webstore.