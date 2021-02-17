Welcome to SNX DLX! Going forward, we’ve decided to do something a little different with our weekly streetwear roundup. Henceforth (official and fancy, right?) we’ll be axing the apparel coverage, but keeping the name. How do we cut the series in half but still justify calling it SNX DLX? Because we’re using that extra room to talk about more of the week’s best sneakers, expanding our top 5 into whatever number we need to profile all of the dopest sneakers getting launched any given week. This week, that means we’ve got 10 kicks to share! Fans of our apparel coverage will also have a new weekly article series solely focused on the best streewear drops to look forward to. We haven’t figured out a name for that one yet, Threads? Friday Fits? You’ll know it when you see it. For now, let’s take a look at the dopest sneakers dropping this week.

Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache Desert Oak We covered Stüssy’s two colorway Huarache drop last week for the limited release and we’re taking time this week to remind you that the Air Huarache Desert Oak is getting a worldwide release tomorrow via the SNKRS app. You’re not going to want to miss this dope re-up of a classic Huarache — featuring heel clip and booty construction dipped in an earth-toned colorway with suede accents and dual Nike Stüssy branding. The Stüssy x Nike Air Huarache in Desert Oak is set to drop on February 18th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Coast/Hyper Cobalt/Medium Grey This week, the Dunk Low is getting a major drop of three dope new colorways including Coast, which combines sail and coast blue, Medium Grey, which combines variety red and grey, and Hyper Cobalt, which sports a black-toe inspired black and cobalt blue makeup. The Coast is, unfortunately, a WMN’S-sized only exclusive to which we ask Nike, “why?”

It’s 2021, just release each drop in a full-size range. Or make everything unisex and throw gender out the window. While the latest Dunk drop doesn’t have any big-name collaborations sweetening the deal, this is a pretty solid drop by Nike and we don’t mind the Dunk being dressed in more traditional designs, as fun as the Grateful Dead and Chunky Dunkys were. The new colorway pack for the Nike Dunk Low is set to drop on February 18th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Soulland x Li-Ning Shadow and Wind Ranger Denmark-based streetwear label Soulland has linked up with Chinese-based sportswear brand Li-Ning for a double sneaker collection dubbed the Shadow and Wind Ranger. The Shadow, which is available in both Men and WMNS’s sizes, features a futuristic upper full of transparent detailing and a hollowed sole unit that provides stability and shock absorption. The Wind Ranger features layered panel construction, translucent fabrics, and is, according to Soulland, lighter than the Shadow with a great energy return for runners looking for a sneaker with good feedback. The Soulland x Li-Ning Shadow and Wind Ranger is set to drop on February 19th for a retail price of $325 and $240 respectively. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Soulland webstore. Air Jordan I Silver Toe Another WMNS size exclusive, the Silver Toe is the evolution of Jordan brand’s played-out Gold Toe sneaker, swapping out the patent gold for a NASA-inspired crinkled silver. It’s the type of colorway that will elevate even the most basic fit to something infectiously stylish, thanks to its combination of shimmery silver and contrasting black leather overlays. The Air Jordan 1 Silver Toe is set to drop on February 19th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Kyanite As biblical as Ye’s new “Kyanite” iteration of the 700 sounds, it would appear that Ye is finally off his whole naming sneakers after biblical figures kick. Kyanite is actually an aluminosilicate mineral found in aluminum-rich rocks. Kyanite generally has a distinct blue and white gradient so Ye really nailed it with the name on this one. With its aerodynamic design lines, the 700 remains one of Ye’s most sleek silhouettes and the Kyanite is a great addition to the shoe’s legacy. The Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Kyanite is set to drop on February 20th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or via Yeezy Supply. Air Jordan III Cool Grey Oh okay Nike, just go ahead and release new Dunks, a dope-as-hell pair of Jordan 1s, bring back one of the Huarache’s best colorways, and go ahead and close the week out by also dropping one of the most coveted colorways for the Jordan III in the sneaker’s entire existence. Money? Who needs it? Certainly not us. It seems almost cruel that Nike is having such a strong week immediately after Valentine’s Day (we could’ve asked for one of these as a gift, c’mon!) but here they are consistently being the hottest footwear brand in all of streetwear. We’d hate them if we didn’t love the shoes so much. What can we even say about the Cool Grey? It’s retro, it’s got the elephant print, it’s perfect! The Air Jordan III Cool Grey is set to drop on February 20th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app, or select Nike retailers like Foot Locker or Atmos.

Lacoste Match Break We don’t cover Lacoste’s drops often (mostly because we simply didn’t have the room in the past) but we’re big fans of the brand’s sneaker offerings, which usually pull classic 70’s tennis kicks as inspiration. Featuring a simple canvas upper with subtle pattern work, the Match Break sports leather overlays, a tapered sole, and sits atop a cream midsole and rubber outsole. Right now the Match Break is available in three colorways. We dig the all-white and blue but the green is a little too similar to Lacoste’s iconic crocodile logo for us, which lessens the logo’s pop. The Lacoste Match Break is available now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair at the Lacoste webstore. Adidas Superstar Futuershell The Adidas Superstar is a hard sneaker to update, it’s one of Adidas’ most iconic and oldest silhouettes, how do you bring that to a new audience? By wrapping it in a translucent TPE shell of course! With a combination of coral pink, blue accents, and a white base, this updated take on the Superstar brings the sneaker up to date in a creative way. It’s bit like Blondey McCoy’s translucent iteration from last week, but more sport-focused. The Adidas Superstar Futureshell is available now for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair at select retailers.

The North Face EQBC Slides Leave it to The North Face to design a slide that looks fit for the hiking trail. The EQBC slides feature a durable outdoor-friendly rubber outsole with a mesh upper in a classic black and white colorway. Complete with velcro straps, a soft footbed, and an overall breathable design, the EQBC will pair wonderfully with any summer treks you take on the beach or a moderate trail. While these were clearly built with the outdoors in mind, we can’t actually suggest anyone wear sandals on a hike. Unless you’re mushroom hunting, then sandals are a must. The North Face EQBC Slides are available now for a retail price of $70. Pick up a pair at North Face stockists like Fenom. Dior-ID The Dior-ID is just the type of sneaker drop that the original SNX DLX would’ve avoided. Not because it’s not dope, we actually really love the design, which feels equal parts retro and next-level luxurious. But with a price tag of over a grand, why highlight this sneaker when you can talk about another dope Jordan that’s only an eighth of the price?