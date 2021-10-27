Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. For the last couple of weeks, we at SNX have been heavily anticipating this year’s special Halloween drops that come out every year like clockwork from the likes of Nike, Adidas, and the other big brands. Well… they’re here, and they are so awful and lazy that not a single one of them has made it into our weekly roundup. We can’t, in good faith, recommend this shoe to you for example. Or this half-assed effort. Nike makes billions of dollars every year, and the most they can offer us is a glow-in-the-dark Air Presto and Air Force 1? Do better Nike. Luckily this week is stacked with dope collaborations and colorways that you’re sure to get a lot more mileage out of than a gimmicky Halloween drop. This week, we’ve got a Red October-esque Yeezy, Billie Eilish’s latest Jordan collaboration, and, like every week, another must-cop Jordan colorway just waiting to join your wardrobe as your new favorite pair of kicks. Let’s jump into this week’s best sneakers.

Nike WMNS Dunk High Up Varsity Maize/ Summit White Kicking off the week is a WMNS-exclusive two colorway drop of Nike’s Dunk High Up in Summit White and Varsity Maize. The High Up is a mixed-up rendition of the usual Dunk High style, with wild overlays, alternative paneling construction, and a mini and oversized Swoosh (one of which is embroidered) all on top of a stacked midsole. The Summit White iteration features white leather mixed with Sail accents while the Varsity Maize features a much bolder design built on a Varsity Maize base with Midnight Navy and University Red accents. Both are dope and offer something very different. The Nike WMNS Dunk High Up Varsity Maize/Summit White is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Yeezy Foam Runner Vermillion I wish I had a time machine so I could go back seven years and show every Kanye West fan — which in 2014 was everyone — this Vermillion red Yeezy Foam Runner. Brains would melt, not because the Foam Runner is a ridiculous piece of footwear (albeit a very comfortable one), but because 2014 is also the year that Kanye and Nike dropped the iconic Air Yeezy 2 Red Octobers. It’s not quite the same shade of red, but it’s an interesting throwback. Fans of Ye’s footwear have been waiting years to get a Yeezy that attempts to capture some of the magic of the Red Octobers, the fact that Kanye decided to reuse the color on a Foam Runner and not a more traditional sneaker is hilarious. Kanye is still trolling, even if his music has fallen off. If you’re picking up a pair of Foam Runners, be sure to order a full size up for the right fit. The Yeezy Foam Runner Vermillion is set to drop on October 29th for a retail price of $80. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore, Yeezy Supply or on aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Air Jordan 3 Pine Green I’m not completely sure we’ve ever seen a colorway of the Jordan 3 that we didn’t like, this is just a perfect piece of footwear. This week’s Pine Green iteration features black coated nubuck leather with popping Pine Green accents, a perforated leather collar, and that classic elephant print pattern on the forefoot and heel overlays. It’s not a radical redesign, but it doesn’t need to be — it’s a Jordan 3! The Air Jordan 3 Pine Green is set to drop on October 30th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or on aftermarket sites like GOAT or Flight Club. Air Jordan 15 Billie Eilish I’ve read a lot of online chatter surrounding Billie Eilish’s Air Jordan 15 design. If you’re one of those people, I have to ask: have you seen the Air Jordan 15? This is easily one of the ugliest Jordan silhouettes, and it doesn’t get a lot of collaboration love, for good reason. So I actually applaud Billie Eilish for picking a reviled silhouette and trying to flip the cultural conversation about it.

That’s punk rock baby. Are these ugly? Absolutely. So are “dad shoes” but Kanye has been able to make sneakerheads pretend that they aren’t for almost a decade now. Maybe Billie can do the same. The Air Jordan 15 Billie Eilish is set to drop on October 28th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas SST AEC SUPEREARTH SW Sean Wotherspoon is back with another wild design that combines his love of mixed media fabrics and sustainable fashion. A follow-up to summer’s white iteration of the new silhouette, the big draw of the SUPEREARTH was its sustainable construction, the sneaker is made entirely without animal-derived products and utilizes recycled rubber and yarn accents, and an upper composed of partially recycled polyester. This new iteration of the sneaker is constructed the exact same way but features a more eye-catching black colorway that serves as a better contrast to the bright yarn embroidery. The Adidas SST AEC SUPEREARTH SW is set to drop on October 28th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore. Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort Gold Laser This new Zoom Air Comfort version of the Air Jordan 1 is so tricked out that it looks like the type of shoe you’d find on a sneaker customizer’s Instagram. There are just too many sought-after details on this thing, laser-etching against glittery gold panels, an icy outsole rim, and a shimmery blue indented Swoosh, it’s like a sneakerhead’s wet dream.

The Zoom Air Comfort was made with, well, comfort, in mind and features a base made from genuine and synthetic leathers, promising a broken-in feel. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Comfort Gold Laser is set to drop on October 28th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.