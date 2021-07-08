Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. With last week and its long weekend bringing dope new Yeezy and a future classic colorway of the Air Jordan IV, this week is looking a little on the lighter side. Still, there are plenty of fly shoes to go around for us rabid sneakerheads. Yes, this week does include the usual suspects, like new Dunks and Jordans, but we’re also getting some collaborations from Vans and Patta as well as New Balance and Size?. Overall, despite it being a lighter week, the big brands are still bringing the fire to help heat up the summer sneaker season. If you’ve just picked up sneakers and now you’re looking to complete your fit, be sure to hit up our streetwear apparel round-up as well. Let’s dive into it.

Nike Air Max 90 Shimmer Polka/ White Polka With the constant stream of dope Jordan and Nike Dunk drops this summer, it’s easy to forget about the ‘ol Air Max 90. Let’s change that. Dropping in two polka-dots-adorned colorways, these playful takes on the Air Max 90 are too fun to pass up. Featuring an upper composed of leather, and canvas, the Shimmer and White Polkas feature a polka dot design atop the sneaker’s toe box and along the layered paneling, with simple faded color schemes. The Shimmer Polka features a beige and peach-toned design, while the White Polka features an Oreo-like black-and-white color scheme. Both are pretty great! The Nike Air Max 90 Shimmer Polka and White Polka are set to drop on July 8th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Fia the Nike SNKRS app. WMNS Nike Dunk Low Laser Orange We’re going to go ahead and call it on this week’s SNX, orange is the color of the season. Previous years haven’t given this color much love, but for whatever reason, this week brings multiple orange-adorned kicks and we’re loving it, beginning with this WMNS-size exclusive, the Dunk Low Laser Orange.

Featuring a simple orange and white color scheme, with a woven tongue tag and Nike branding on the heel tab, the Laser Orange features leather construction that sits atop an orange rubber outsole. It’s bright and citrusy and an ideal colorway for the summer season. It’s also dropping in an extended size run that peaks at 12W, which is equivalent to 10.5 in Men’s sizes. The WMNS Nike Dunk Low Laser Orange is set to drop on July 8th for a retail price of $100. Try your luck at Nike SNKRS, but if that doesn’t work out hit up GOAT.

Size? x New Balance College Pack Dropping alongside a matching apparel collection, this collaboration between New Balance and British retailer Size? pays homage to two classic New Balance silhouettes, the 550 and 574. The 550 features a creamsicle-like colorway, with a mix of white leather and orange accents and a classic basketball low-cut design, but the highlight of the pack is the 574, which features an all-over fuzzy orange suede upper with a mesh base and a crisp white midsole atop a black outsole. The 574 is track-inspired, and I think it has a modern edge over the more clunky 550. The Size? X New Balance College Pack is set to drop on July 8th for a retail price of $110 through $150, depending on sizing. Pick up a pair exclusively at Size? Patta x Vault By Vans Mean Eyed Cat Collection This year, Vans has been getting a lot of love from SNX, but this collection — made in collaboration with British retailer Patta — is easily one of the best collections the brand has dropped in years. Dubbed the “Mean Eyed Cat” collection, for reasons I still don’t understand, this seven sneaker collection consists of three different colorways of Vans’ Sk8-Hi silhouette and four colorways of the Old Skool, including a dope Silver Pink/Black version of the latter.

Each colorway sits atop a black midsole with “Mean Eyed Cat” written in alternating white and red colors with an upper design that features the Patta cursive logo. It’s a clean look for Vans that updates the classic silhouettes for a modern era of skaters. The Patta x Vault By Vans Mean Eyed Cat Collection is set to drop on July 9th for a retail range of $130 to $150 dollars. Pick up a pair at the Vans Patta website.

Asics Gel Lyte III Patchwork Pack Inspired by boro craftsmanship and traditional Japanese patchwork, this design takes Asics best silhouette, the Gel Lyte III, and gives it a quilted reimagining. Featuring suede paneling and highly visible stitch patterns, the Gel Lyte Patchwork features an inside panel composed of leftover surplus material from other Asics sneakers and sits atop a shock-absorbing GEL foam at the rear of the foot. It’s a wacky design that will play well with fans of Sean Wotherspoon’s work. The Asics Gel Lyte III Patchwork Pack is set to drop on July 9th for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair at the Asics webstore. Adidas Tyshawn Low Pro skater Tyshawn Jones’ is returning with a new colorway and low top version of his Tyshawn Adidas silhouette, the Tyshawn Low Core Black. The Tyshawn features the same durable performance-focused Adituff toe construction of the original, with a low-cut silhouette and an upper composed of leather with suede detailing on the lower panels and heel wrap, and made using 50% recycled content.

The sneaker also features Cloudfoam Plus memory foam lining for added comfort and is dressed in a colorway of Core Black and Cloud White with Gold Metallic branding at the heel, and on the midsole and tongue branding. The Adidas Tyshawn Low in Core Black is set to drop on July 10th for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair at Adidas.