Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. This week, we have what is probably the most hyped release of the summer so far — the Jordan 4 White Oreo. It’s safe to say that if you’re planning on picking up a pair of sneakers this week, this one is at the top of your list. Of course, that means it’s also on the top of everyone’s list, so expect to take the L this weekend and when it happens it won’t hurt so bad. The consolation prize is that this week brings a lot of other noteworthy releases, from new Yeezys to new Dunks to a WMNS exclusive Jordan 6. Once you’re done diving into this week’s best sneakers, be sure to hit up last week’s apparel roundup to help complete your fit!

Nike Dunk High Game Royal The summer of the Dunk continues! If you love high-top Dunks, it’s going to be hard not to love this week’s Game Royal. There isn’t anything flashy about this one, it’s just a classic combination of Game Royal blue panels over a crisp white leather base. It’s not the most exciting sneaker release of the week, but this will be a mainstay in your wardrobe, getting as much mileage as they can before falling apart because classics never go out of style. Even when they’re battered and broken. The Nike Dunk High Game Royal is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Space Hippie 01 Obsidian/Aquamarine “This is Trash” Ever since its release in 2019, we’ve been big fans of Nike’s Space Hippie collection, which features four brand new silhouettes constructed using 50% recycled material by weight. It’s not the perfect step toward sustainability in the footwear space (we have a long way to go), but it is something, and this week brings two brand new colorways of the collection’s best silhouette, the Space Hippie 01.

Dropping in a dark Obisidian colorway, which combines tones of blue with green and orange accents, and an Aquamarine colorway, which mixes earthy tones, pink, orange, and the tiniest bit of aquamarine at the laces, both sneakers feature uppers made from 85% recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles and t-shirts. Nike doesn’t have to do this, they can just keep recycling Jordan colorways, but the fact that they’re putting this much effort into a more sustainable shoe brings us joy. The Nike Space Hippie 01 This is Trash collection is set to drop today for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

BAIT x One-Punch Man x Adidas Montreal 76 Sometimes a sneaker will drop that feels like it’s tailor-made for me, this three-way collaboration between BAIT, the anime One-Punch Man, and Adidas is just such a release. First of all, I love One-Punch Man, it’s a great anime and one I definitely recommend it if you love to laugh. On top of that, I love obscure 70’s Adidas silhouettes, and the Montreal 76 lifts designs from that era and infuses them into a modern sneaker package. I’m also a sucker for yellow shoes, I think it’s one of the most underrated colorways in the sneaker world. So yeah, these are my dream shoe. The BAIT x One-Punch Man x Adidas Montreal 76 is set to drop today for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at BAIT or aftermarket sites like StockX. Palace x Vans This week London-based streetwear label Palace is linking up with Vans to bring the label’s playful aesthetic and cartoon iconography to the So-Cal classic skate shoe. The collaboration features three Vans Classic silhouettes with dual-branding on the midsole and an all-over print on the upper featuring Palace’s iconic duck logo.

The design comes in your choice of black, off-white, and salmon and if we had to pick a favorite, we’re going salmon all the way! The Palace x Vans is set to drop on July 2nd in-store and online at the Palace webstore.

WMNS Air Jordan 6 Gold Hoops This year Nike has been making good on the brand’s promise to put a greater focus on woman sneakerheads, dropping a steady stream of WMNS-size exclusives, and dope collaborations (A Ma Maniere, Aleali May, etc). This week they’re continuing the campaign with the WMNS-sized Gold Hoops Air Jordan 6. Taking inspiration from hoop earrings, the Gold Hoops features an upper composed of medium grain tumbled leather, with a semi-gloss lining, a milky translucent rubber outsole, embroidered branding, soft pink accents, and gold hoops attached to the shoe’s lace toggle. Overall, it’s a pretty solid design of the Air Jordan 6. The WMNS Air Jordan 6 Gold Hoops is set to drop on July 1st for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 4 White Oreo Yeah, we know why you clicked on this article. It’s for this shoe, which is probably the most hyped sneaker of the summer season so far. Everybody wants to get their hands on a pair of these! The White Oreos are a remixed design based on the classic Jordan 4 Oreo colorway which first dropped in 1999. The White Oreo (or Tech White as Nike is calling it) features a white tumbled leather upper with speckled eyelets and mudguard atop a polyurethane midsole. The tongue features an embroidered Jumpman logo in University red with a tonal gray Jumpman at the heel. If you take an L on these, don’t take it too hard, but either way good luck! We’ll be in that virtual line with you! The Air Jordan 4 White Oreo is set to drop on July 3rd at 7:00 AM local time via the Nike SNKRS app for a retail price of $190. If you take the L on SNKRS hit up GOAT or Flight Club to snag a pair.