We hope you didn’t spend all your cash on Labor Day apparel sales. Because while we hit a little bit of a lull when it comes to truly dope apparel drops this week, on the sneaker end of things it’s a week jam-packed with must-cops. Adidas and Nike continue to bring the fire, knocking all other brands out of the top five. Throughout the year, the two brands have been fighting it out on a weekly basis here on SNX and while Nike generally has the edge over the three stripes, this week Adidas managed to nab the lion’s share of the spots. For the colder days ahead, Palace is gearing us up with some matching GORE-TEX winter wear, and Chinatown Market has a new grip of fall fashion for us in collab with Lacoste. Buckle up, because as we approach the holiday season the drops are about to truly get insane. For now, let’s dive into the week’s best.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market has linked up with Nike for a minimalist take on the Nike Air Force 1 that utilizes Air More Uptempo paneling to spell out the word “SUNSHINE” across the sneaker’s all-white upper. Reflective detailing outlines the letters, allowing your feet to be the sunshine in the darkness. It’s a fun sneaker and a reflection of Cynthia Lu’s playful but minimal CPFM aesthetic. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Nike Air Force 1 is set to drop on September 10th at 12 AM for a retail price of $130. Expect these to sell out fast. Pick up a pair via Nike SNKRS. Air Jordan 5 Apple Green/Oregon Sneakerheads will recognize this week’s Air Jordan 5 Apple Green as an obvious callback to the 2014 University of Oregon colorway. But this pair is even better, because it doesn’t have any ties to the University — which means no Duck branding. Instead what you get is an AJ5 dressed in a lush shade of apple green with contrasting yellow accents and black detailing. The Air Jordan 5 Apple Green/Oregon is set to drop on September 12th fo a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair at through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers.

Ninja x Adidas Nite Jogger I haven’t been the biggest fan of gamer superstar Ninja’s foray into sneakers. Not because I have anything against gamer’s dipping their toes (accidental pun, not intended) into the sneaker world, but just because the designs so far have tended to hit us over the head with callbacks to the fact that Ninja is in fact, a gamer. Ninja fans care about the gaming connection…people who just like sneakers? We don’t. That isn’t the case with these Nite Joggers though, simply dressed in a deep black upper, the sneaker features stitching, laces, and accents in a mismatched radioactive blue and soft pink that kind of resembles Ninja. That’s cool — a sneaker designed by a streamer that resembles the streamer, and captures their vibe, rather than shoe-horning (pun very much intended this time) gamer language where it doesn’t belong. The Ninja Adidas Nite Jogger is set to drop on September 10th for a retail price of $177. Pick up a pair through Asphalt Gold, Adidas, or select Adidas retailers. Prada x Adidas Superstar Collection You could call the new Adidas Prada collaboration a lot of things: lazy, overpriced, uninspired, boring, but at the end of the day, if you love the Adidas Superstar, it’s a little hard not to love these. Prada did next to nothing to the Adidas silhouette, aside from constructing the upper from premium full-grain leather and stamping their name at the tongue and side branding, and yet the results are three clean and crisp pairs of the Superstar.

Dropping in an all-black, brushed chrome, and white and black, the Prada Adidas Superstar is a testament to streetwear’s dominance of the fashion industry, from casual wear to luxury. The Prada x Adidas Superstar Collection is, unsurprisingly, sold out! Which means you’ll have to pay a slightly inflated price hovering around $580 on aftermarket sites like StockX. The original sale price was $500.

Nike Dunk Low Community Garden If you’re all about that crunchy hippie meets hip hop Travis Scott Cactus Jack aesthetic, you’re probably going to love the Nike Dunk Low Community Garden. Even if that isn’t your vibe though, who wouldn’t love these? Look at that lemonade-toned swoosh and laces combo, the collage-style patchwork graphics, that combination of midnight turquoise, indigo, and grey — simply one of the dopest Dunks to drop all year. This is what the Chunky Dunky wishes it was. The Nike Dunk Low Community Garden is set to drop on September 10th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Palace Fall 2020 GORE-TEX Supreme already got the GORE-TEX treatment and now the ultra-durable weather-ready fabric is coming to Palace for a Fall 2020 range of Wave-Length jackets, matching pants, and a British club-kid Boonie Hat. We could’ve done without the Boonie hat, but hey, that’s just us.

Each piece in the collection is tech-focused and functional, but from a pure fashion standpoint, we have to say that the Camo makeup is a must-buy. The jacket, pants, and hat all come in your choice of black, white, or camo. We’ll say the black is a close second pick behind the camo unless you want to look like a Backstreet Boy rocking that all-white makeup. Do you! The Palace Fall 2020 GORE-TEX Collection is dropping as part of Palace’s 6th fall drop on September 11th. Shop the collection at the Palace webstore.