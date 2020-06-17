Last week we predicted that Nike was going to have a big week ahead of them, but we never imagined they’d manage to snag every spot in this week’s top 5. It wasn’t an easy decision to spotlight Nike five times in a row, and this has never happened in SNX history, but credit where credit is due — they brought the fire this week. Aside from some fresh Air Max and Jordan drops, this week has also brought new threads from Comme des Garçons and BAPE, plus new sunglass frames from the mind of Jerry Lorenzo. Let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week.

Air Max 90 Orange Duck Camo This year marks the 30th anniversary of Nike’s Air Max 90 and in celebration, the brand has been dropping classic Air Max designs in new colorways all year. This week brings the release of the Orange Duck Camo, which utilizes Nike’s custom Duck Camo patterning on leather paneling overlaying a highlighter-bright orange mesh base. The Orange Duck Camo arrives on the heels of March and May’s Reverse Duck Camo and Green Duck Camo colorways. Now, all we need is a blue and white iteration, and we’ll have a Duck Camo sneaker fit for every season. Seriously Nike, blue, and white. Get on that. The Air Max 90 Orange Duck Camo is set to drop on June 16th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively through Nike’s UK webstore. Air Jordan 6 Hare If you’re still high on Jordan from last month’s Last Dance documentary, you’re going to want to scoop up this week’s best sneaker drop, the Air Jordan 6 Hare in Neutral Grey. The Neutral Grey colorway first debuted on a pair of Jordan 7s in 1992 in promotion of Space Jam and now the classic colorway featuring a base color of natural grey with vibrant color block black, red, and purple accents is adorning the Jordan 6, which is in every way a superior silhouette to the 7. Other highlights of the sneaker include the purple Jumpman heel branding and translucent tongue. This is easily the best Jordan release in a year of amazing sneakers from Jordan Brand. The Air Jordan Neutral Grey “Hare” is set to drop on June 17th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app, at Foot Locker, or on the aftermarket at StockX.

Air Jordan 5 Top 3 If you’re a hardcore Jordan head you’re going to feel either one of two ways about the Jordan V Top 3. You either love the Frankenstein-esque amalgamation of the classic Grape, Metallic Silver, and Fire Red Jordan 5 designs that make up the sneaker’s upper, or you think it fails to capture the magic of any one of those individual colorways. We’re digging on it, the Top 3 brings together the iconic midsole of the Fire Reds, the sleek tongue of the classic Grapes, and the cool black suede of the Metallic Silver. The sneaker is a greatest hits collection for Air Jordan 5-stans, so scoop it up if the fives are your top pick. The Air Jordan 5 Top 3 is set to drop on June 20th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at Foot Locker, or 43einhalb. Nike Air Max Supernova 2020 Collection Space nerds will have their pick between galaxy printed versions of the Air Max 90, Air Max Plus, and Air Max 270 React silhouettes with the Air Max Supernova 2020 collection. The centerpiece of the collection is clearly the Air Max 90, which is dressed in a moody upper of purple and red tones, with a shimmery metallic swoosh, and blue and red leather accents. If you’re having a hard time choosing between the three, just grab the 90 and never look back. The Nike Air Max Supernova 2020 Collection is set to drop on June 19th. Pick up a pair exclusively through Foot Locker.

Air Jordan 4 Metallic Red This year has brought too many great Jordan colorways, and between the Metallic Reds, the Top 3s, and the Space Jam Hares, it’s a hell of a week for Jordan fans. The Jordan 4 Metallic Reds feature an ultra-clean white upper with metallic crimson detailing that looks like something you’d see in a Kanye West music video, you know back when he did stuff like this. The Metallic Red is the perfect Jordan sneaker for summer, and if you’re dressing for the season don’t skip this drop, as tempting as that Space Jam Hare colorway is. The Air Jordan 4 Metallic Red is set to drop on June 20th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Nike UK Store. Fear of God x Barton Perreira FGBP.2020 It’s not often we include sunglasses on SNX DLX, but it’s also not often that a streetwear legend like Jerry Lorenzo is behind the frames. The FGBP.2020s, a collaboration between Lorenzo’s Fear of God label and sunglass brand Barton Perreira combine Fear of God’s love of minimalist design, with Barton Perreira’s unique face-accentuating designs. The FGBP.2020s will drop in five earth-toned colorways that match Fear of God’s aesthetic, in your choice of two different lens sizes with light brown and grey-toned gradient lenses. The FGBP.2020 sunglasses are set to drop on June 19th for a retail price of $510. Oic up a pair through Barton Perreira or Fear of God.

BAPE x Comme des Garçons Osaka Collection BAPE and Comme des Garçons have linked up for a collaboration that leans much more heavily on the BAPE side of things, but what do you expect when one brand’s logo is a big gorilla face, and the other’s logo is just text?. The collection features hoodies, t-shirts (including a shrunken t-shirt), and a big logo printed button-up shirt that all combine the BAPE and Comme des Garçons branding. The highlight of the collection is the camo hoodie, which combines dirty arctic camo tones with dual branding weaved throughout the patterning. The BAPE x Comme des Garçons Osaka Collection is set to drop on June 20th exclusively at the Bape Store in Osaka and via a special online lottery. Check out the full collection on Instagram. Toddy Snyder Cotton Jersey Face Mask New York-based designer Todd Snyder is dropping a trio of 100% cotton face masks that will see one mask donated to a New York Hospital in need for every mask sold. Dropping in three colors which include Dark grey, navy, and asphalt, the Todd Snyder face masks feature an adjustable nose piece for a custom fit and an inner polyester pocket for filter insertion. The masks are intended to be reused and are machine washable in warm water.