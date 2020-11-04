SNX DLX: Featuring The New Balance 997S Great Whites And New Supreme

After what seemed like an endless stream of weekly colossal drops, each worth wrecking your bank account over, we’re finally entering a calm week that will give our wallets some time to breathe. You know, before our favorite brands start dropping their holiday releases. Then it’s on again. Overall, we’ve had a strong year for sneakers. If we lived in a world that didn’t have us shut inside due to a global pandemic, we might be seeing some new fashion trends. As it stands, whatever look ends might end up defining this decade are currently left hanging in our closets. To be shared only through pixelated Zoom calls. With any luck, we’ll all be able to show off our new looks in 2021. Until then, let the collecting continue. Here are this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.

Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S Great White While this sneaker is obviously geared towards fans of the San Jose Sharks, it’s also just a flat-out dope design. This collaboration between New Balance and Shoe Palace is inspired by the Red Triangle — a location off the coast of Northern California, where almost half of the recorded Great White Shark attacks on humans have occurred. A pretty dark inspiration for a sneaker, to be sure. But it does look cool. The Shoe Palace New Balance 997S Great White is set to drop on November 5th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Shoe Palace. BBCICECREAM x Reebok Question Low Running Dog Collection Billionaire Boys Club has been dropping multiple iterations of Reebok’s Question Low throughout the year, resulting in some of the silhouette’s coolest pastel ice cream parlor-inspired colorways. Now they’re bringing their Running Dog graphic to another three sneaker set. The purple iteration will drop globally this week, followed by two other colorways — a red and green version — which will launch in the Asian and European markets respectively, sometime next week. All three pairs are dope though, so if you’re digging on the red or green you’ll have to hit the aftermarket. The BBCICECREAM Reebok Question Low Running Dog Collection is set to drop on November 6th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively through the BBCICECREAM webstore.

3M Nike Air Force 1 React LX When it comes to 3M Nike collabs, the designs tend to be hit or miss. It’s easy to dive too deep into the 3M Scotch gimmick, but every once in awhile the brands strike a comfortable middle ground that explains why this collaboration exists in the first place. The Air Force 1 React LX nails that middle ground. Featuring an oversized outline Swoosh, the AF-1 React LX sports a caution tape-esque back half, with a striped Volt colorway and reflective 3M detailing. Other highlights include a Volt speckled laces, TPU tubing, and Nike’s modern React cushioning. The 3M Nike Air Force 1 React LX is set to drop on November 5th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through Asphalt Gold and select Nike retailers. Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer Yellow Despite controversy, Jaden Smith and New Balance are gearing up to drop a new colorful iteration of their Vision Racer sneaker. For those who don’t know — New Balance is currently in the U.S. district court for the southern district of New York with a suit that claims that Jaden Smith’s Vision Racer is misleadingly close to Authentic Brands Group’s Vision Streetwear Brand. Looking at these shoes, we’re going to go ahead and say it: that’s ridiculous. This banana yellow colorway of the Vision Racer is Smith’s best yet, with hi-vis taping, and a design that speaks to the young tastemaker’s tendency to push the boundaries of what modern streetwear can be. He’s not anywhere near the levels of an Abloh, Kanye or even Pharrel, but the kid is going somewhere. The Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer in Yellow is set to drop on November 6th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Nice Kicks.