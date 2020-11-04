SNX DLX: Featuring The New Balance 997S Great Whites And New Supreme

After what seemed like an endless stream of weekly colossal drops, each worth wrecking your bank account over, we’re finally entering a calm week that will give our wallets some time to breathe. You know, before our favorite brands start dropping their holiday releases. Then it’s on again.
Overall, we’ve had a strong year for sneakers. If we lived in a world that didn’t have us shut inside due to a global pandemic, we might be seeing some new fashion trends. As it stands, whatever look ends might end up defining this decade are currently left hanging in our closets. To be shared only through pixelated Zoom calls.
With any luck, we’ll all be able to show off our new looks in 2021. Until then, let the collecting continue. Here are this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.
Shoe Palace x New Balance 997S Great White
While this sneaker is obviously geared towards fans of the San Jose Sharks, it’s also just a flat-out dope design. This collaboration between New Balance and Shoe Palace is inspired by the Red Triangle — a location off the coast of Northern California, where almost half of the recorded Great White Shark attacks on humans have occurred.
A pretty dark inspiration for a sneaker, to be sure. But it does look cool.
The Shoe Palace New Balance 997S Great White is set to drop on November 5th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Shoe Palace.
BBCICECREAM x Reebok Question Low Running Dog Collection
Billionaire Boys Club has been dropping multiple iterations of Reebok’s Question Low throughout the year, resulting in some of the silhouette’s coolest pastel ice cream parlor-inspired colorways. Now they’re bringing their Running Dog graphic to another three sneaker set. The purple iteration will drop globally this week, followed by two other colorways — a red and green version — which will launch in the Asian and European markets respectively, sometime next week. All three pairs are dope though, so if you’re digging on the red or green you’ll have to hit the aftermarket.
The BBCICECREAM Reebok Question Low Running Dog Collection is set to drop on November 6th for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively through the BBCICECREAM webstore.
3M Nike Air Force 1 React LX
When it comes to 3M Nike collabs, the designs tend to be hit or miss. It’s easy to dive too deep into the 3M Scotch gimmick, but every once in awhile the brands strike a comfortable middle ground that explains why this collaboration exists in the first place. The Air Force 1 React LX nails that middle ground.
Featuring an oversized outline Swoosh, the AF-1 React LX sports a caution tape-esque back half, with a striped Volt colorway and reflective 3M detailing. Other highlights include a Volt speckled laces, TPU tubing, and Nike’s modern React cushioning.
The 3M Nike Air Force 1 React LX is set to drop on November 5th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through Asphalt Gold and select Nike retailers.
Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer Yellow
Despite controversy, Jaden Smith and New Balance are gearing up to drop a new colorful iteration of their Vision Racer sneaker. For those who don’t know — New Balance is currently in the U.S. district court for the southern district of New York with a suit that claims that Jaden Smith’s Vision Racer is misleadingly close to Authentic Brands Group’s Vision Streetwear Brand. Looking at these shoes, we’re going to go ahead and say it: that’s ridiculous.
This banana yellow colorway of the Vision Racer is Smith’s best yet, with hi-vis taping, and a design that speaks to the young tastemaker’s tendency to push the boundaries of what modern streetwear can be. He’s not anywhere near the levels of an Abloh, Kanye or even Pharrel, but the kid is going somewhere.
The Jaden Smith New Balance Vision Racer in Yellow is set to drop on November 6th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair at Nice Kicks.
University of Miami Adidas ZX 5000
Inspired by the University of Miami, this iteration of Adidas ZX 5000 silhouette is yet another sneaker collaboration that might turn you off because of its association with the team that inspired it. But if you don’t know anything about the Miami Hurricanes and could care less, this stands tall as a great design that combines premium leather with luxury-inspired chrome heel tabs… that just happen to be the colors rocked by the Miami Hurricanes.
The University of Miami Adidas ZX 5000 is set to drop on November 6th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair at the Adidas webstore or select Adidas retailers.
Supreme Toshio Saeki Capsule Collection
As part of Supreme’s 11th Fall-Winter 2020 collection, the streetwear label linked up with the estate of legendary Japanese artist Toshio Saeki for an NSFW three-piece capsule collection that features Saeki’s original erotic artwork. Saeki is known as the “Godfather of Japanese Erotica” for his extensive catalog of ‘70s erotica that is one part traditional Japanese folklore and one part counter-culture psychedelic nightmare.
The capsule consists of a work jacket, hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of work pants that feature patchwork printings of some of Saeki’s most renowned work. It’s a wild look and one not everyone can pull off, but for those willing to try, the capsule truly is an inspired collaboration.
The Supreme Toshio Saeki Capsule collection will drop as part of Supreme’s larger Fall Winter 2020 collection on November 5th. Shop the collection at Supreme’s webstore.
The North Face Snow Rogue Capsule
The North Face is delivering a vintage 80’s inspired capsule collection that pulls some archival looks from The North Face’s older ski collections. The capsule consists of performance-focused winter mountain essentials like puffer jackets, fleece pants, beanies, bucket hats, jackets, and a few graphic t-shirts dressed in bright designs and colorways that looked designed to contrast against pristine white snow.
The Rogue capsule has a bit of an “extreme” edge to it, it’s loud, brash, and calls attention to itself. It also looks pretty damn great.
The North Face Snow Rogue Capsule is available now at the North Face U.K. webstore.
Chinatown Market Smack Capsule
The ever-playful Chinatown Market is anticipating some tense days ahead in the wake of the 2020 election. To mark the occasion, they’ve dropped a peace symbol-sporting capsule collection dubbed “Smack.” The centerpiece t-shirt of the capsule sports a loud hand-drawn peace symbol with scrawled Chinatown Market branding printed on a black, white, and purple t-shirt.
Rounding out the collection is a matching hoodie with a back-printed graphic and a matching black trucker’s hat.
The Chinatown Market Smack capsule is available now at the Chinatown Market webstore.
