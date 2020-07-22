With July almost at an end, we’re about to enter the final full month of summer, which means we’re going to start seeing the appearance of winter-wear again as labels begin rolling out their fall/winter 2021 collections. It’s insane to think about the summer coming to an end when it never really feels like it started, but the Palace drops are over, Supreme has wound down, and the best sneaker silhouettes of the year feel behind us. This has been a truly weird year for fashion. Well… for everything! But we’ll get by. At we can rest easy knowing that nothing has been as weird as those god awful Grateful Dead Nike SB Dunks. If you came here looking for those, kindly go dig yourself into a hole. You won’t find them here. But what you will find are some dope new Jordans, some new sustainable fashion, and a sunglasses collaboration between Post Malone and Arnette that’ll have you living out the end of the season in rose-tinted fashion. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel drops of the week — let’s get into it.

Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 4 Sail Virgil Abloh has teamed up with Nike in what is his first release for the year that doesn’t absolutely drive us up a wall. Don’t get us wrong, dude is talented, but he’s been spreading himself way too thin as of late and — to borrow a sentiment often felt about his former mentor — We miss the old Abloh. His latest with Nike captures some of the magic that’s been missing from his recent output, but of course, he had to go and make this drop WMNS-only sized. We don’t hate that (women’s sizes have been denied too long, so a little counterbalance makes sense), but c’mon Abloh spread the love! Featuring full-grain leather and a grid mesh cover, this slightly de-constructed AJ4 is dressed in an all-Sail monochromatic colorway that is quite literally: Off-white. The Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 4 is set to drop on July 25th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or through select Nike retailers, like END. Clothing. Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Metallic Silver While generally not fans of sneakers with a metallic colorway, there is just something special about seeing an AJ1 with metallic-detailing that just works for us. Maybe it has to do with the legendary shape, or the coveted lineage that follows, or maybe it’s just that it’s such a far step away from the original black and red that it almost feels like something new. Whatever the reason is, we’re digging it here. A refresh of a 2001 colorway, the Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Metallic Silver will be an SNKRS Japan-exclusive and will arrive in a silver heavy-duty numbered briefcase. The Air Jordan 1 CO.JP Metallic Silver is set to drop on July 25th for a retail price of $246. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Nike Japan online store.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Blue Oat (Reflective/Non-Reflective) The oft-overlooked 380 silhouette is one of Ye’s weirdest and its dropping this week in both a reflective and non-reflective Blue Oat colorway. We’re going to suggesting shelling out that extra $20 for the reflective iteration as it adds a bit of visual flair to an otherwise flat design. Plus that extra shimmer will make it look like you’re wearing Conch shells on your feet, I mean, it already looks like that, but now at least it’s shiny. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 380 Blue Oat is set to drop on July 25th for a retail price of $230 (non-reflective) or $250(reflective). Pick up a pair at YEEZY Supply, or through END. clothing. Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid Reebok doesn’t get a lot of love over here at SNX DLX, but when it does, it’s usually the Question Mid silhouette. This week, we have Eric Emanuel to thank for that due to his recent summer-ready makeup of the silhouette with Reebok. Featuring an all-leather upper in white, Emanuel’s take on the Question Mid is tasteful, with splashes of pink and blue accenting with double-e Eric Emanuel branding that seems to fit in seamlessly on the sneaker’s heel. The Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid is set to drop on July 24th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Eric Emanuel webstore.

Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit We’re a little torn on this one — on one hand, it’s not nearly as dope as the Nike Space Hippie collection, but on the other hand, it IS yet another sustainable sneaker by Nike that indicates that recycled materials are making their way to some of Nike’s other designs. That’s a good thing! Made from recycled polyester yarn, and at least 50% recycled content by weight, this Smoke Grey VaporMax is a step into the future for Nike and we love to see it. The Nike Air VaporMax 2020 FlyKnit is set to drop on July 23rd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Nike SNKRS app. Post Malone x Arnette Sunglasses Collection/h3> Post Malone keeps dropping sunglasses and we’re not mad at it! This latest collaboration with Arnette Eyewear consists of four different frames, each distinct and with unique colored lenses that’ll make your world look just a little more Post-y. The Square framed AN4273 and 4274 are made from sustainable bioplastic and sport a strong shape with blue and purple-tinted lenses respectively. If you’re feeling a little more stylish though, reach for the AN3081s or the AN6125 Laynes which offer rounder shapes and wireframes that harken back to the eyewear of the late 90s. The Post Malone x Arnette Sunglasses Collection is available now at SunglassHut.