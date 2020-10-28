As we barrel through October, we’re reminded that after this week is up we only have two more full months of sneakers left in 2020. As a result, every week is packed with choice drops — whether it be this week’s Off-White Jordan 5s, last week’s Comme des Garçons AF-1s, or the Union LA Jordan collection from two weeks back. Are there simply too many dope shoes dropping on a weekly basis? Our hearts are telling us “no,” but our bank accounts have a different view on the matter. What’s in store for the rest of the year? We have some ideas, but we’re sure Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Supreme, Palace, and all our other favorite brands have some surprises up their sleeves. So do you plan for the future, or live in the moment? That’s your choice, friends. But the launches this week sure aren’t going to make it an easy task. Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.

Off-White Air Jordan 5 Sail Hype has been building up around the release of the Off-White Jordan 5 Sail since the pair first appeared on the runway in Paris and at Chicago’s All-Star Weekend. So if you think you’re going to casually open up the SNKRS app this Thursday and be able to cop a pair, let us dispel that naive thought right here and now. If you want these, it’s going to be a challenge. The official drop will occur Thursday morning at 7:00 AM PST, so be prepared to wake up early. In terms of the design, it’s a solid take on the Air Jordan 5 from Abloh with translucent textiles and cutouts in the midfoot and collar that allows you to see the inside of the shoe from the outside. In a lot of ways, it’s a refinement of the deconstructed style that Abloh’s Off-White line first popularized. The Off-White Air Jordan 5 Sail is set to drop on October 29th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Assuming you don’t manage to score the shoes there, you’re going to have to check aftermarket sites like StockX. Adidas Yeezy BOOST 380 Calcite Glow Even though Ye is a hardcore Christian now (again?) that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still love Halloween. How do we know? Why else would he choose October 31st, — which is a Saturday, not a typical sneaker release day — to drop his latest glow in the dark sneaker? The 380 Calcite Glow features a Primeknit grey and white-toned upper with a translucent glowing sole and glow in the dark detailing throughout.

It’s the most alien-looking sneaker by Ye in a year full of alien-looking sneakers by Ye. We dig it. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 380 in Calcite Glow is set to drop on October 31st for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through Yeezy Supply.

Air Jordan 1 Dark Mocha We’re not entirely sure how to feel about this pair. On the one hand, they look a lot like the Travis Scott Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1s, a sneaker so popular it broke the Nike SNKRS app. On the other hand, they look a lot like the Travis Scott Cactus Jack Air Jordan 1s, but they… aren’t. Does that make them kind of lame? Not if you love dope colorways more than the celebrity attached! So how do the two shoes differ? The Cactus Jacks have a backward swoosh and a noticeably different color with consistent mocha paneling. This dark mocha pair features a traditional thin wrap around swoosh and a mix of black and mocha paneling. It’s a cleaner design, but it doesn’t have that Cactus Jack name recognition, which might be a deal-breaker for you. For us, it’s not. The Air Jordan 1 Dark Mocha is set to drop on October 31st for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. Slam Jam Nike Dunk High Clear Black It sucks to admit, but the best sneaker colorways just don’t come out of the United States. Sure, the classic colorways all started here, and we get all the best Yeezy, Cactus Jack, and Off-White colorways, but every other silhouette, be it from Nike, New Balance, or Adidas, is either coming out of Japan or Europe. This week’s dopest colorway graces the Dunk High silhouette and is brought to us by Italian sneaker powerhouse Slam Jam. Details include an upside-down Swoosh on the tongue, gummy Swooshes that turn upwards to touch the heel, and a translucent sole that looks so good it makes us feel like every sole should be translucent going forward. The Slam Jam Nike Dunk High in Clear Black is. set to drop on October 29th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.