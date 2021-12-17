Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We have just one week to go before we hit the holidays so if you’re doing some last-minute shopping and you’re looking for ideas, we’ve got you! This week is a light showing (it’s going to be like that until 2022), but it’s full of straight-up bangers like Salehe Bembury’s internet-breaking Pollex Clog collaboration with Crocs, a couple of highly anticipated Yeezy drops, and, as with every week, fire Jordans. Once you dive into this week’s best, be sure to hit up our sneakerhead gift guide for even more kicks worth gifting, as well as streetwear gifts for him, her, and the most stylish people in your life!

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog No, we’re not including Crocs on the roundup just because it’s a slow week. If you spent any time on the internet this week you’ll know that everyone in the sneakerhead world is obsessed with these Salehe Bembury designed clogs. In what is perhaps the biggest release Crocs has ever launched, this alien-esque sneaker sold out within minutes of hitting the market. The clogs have since migrated to the aftermarket where the shoes are fetching prices up to 600 percent above retail. That’s either insane or a crazy investment opportunity if you have a lot of money to burn and really, really love Crocs. The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog is out now in both Cucumber and Menemsha. Hit aftermarket sites like StockX for the best price. Nike WMNS Air Force 1 High Sculpt This week Nike is giving the legendary AF-1 the high-top treatment. This Air Force 1 features a sculpted collar with a pebbled leather upper accented with suede pieces and an outsole matching indented swoosh. The sneakers are dropping in two colorways, Gym Red and Silver, both exclusive to women’s sizing. The Nike WMNS Air Force 1 High Sculpt Gym Red and Silver are out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit Slate Blue Kanye West b-ball sneakers haven’t really taken off on the courts, but they’re still incredibly interesting to look at. I mean just look at the BSKTBL knit, it looks like if you went back in time to the caveman days, picked up the most fly ancient human you could find, and brought them to 2021 to design a shoe with modern materials. Who else in footwear is making such a thing? Only Kanye. The BSKTBL Knit features a prime knit upper with a milky translucent midsole and a high-rise collar. It’s kind of dope, kind of weird, super Kanye. Yeezy Brand suggests ordering a 1/2 size up for this sneaker. The Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit is set to drop on December 16th for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via Yeezy Supply or the Adidas Confirmed app. Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX Sail Just because it’s winter and you need to change up your footwear game to keep those feet warm, that doesn’t mean you don’t still want to look fly. Enter the GORE-TEX-equipped Air Jordan 1 Element. This sneaker is waterproof and reinforced to stand up to the elements while retaining that iconic Jordan shape.

The sneaker is fully equipped with a nubuck leather upper with a GORE-TEX inner bootie and toe box and a plush-lined collar to keep your feet warm and dry. It’s an end-of-the-year classic and would make a great gift for the holidays. Hint hint. The Air Jordan 1 Element GORE-TEX Sail is set to drop on December 16th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Craft It’s the end of the year so we expected Nike to be resting on their laurels but the brand is still busy churning out future classics while the rest of the sneaker brands slip into hibernation. This week’s notable release is the Air Jordan 1 Craft, a design that sees the brand zero in on each panel of this classic sneaker, dressing it in layers of soft leather, nubuck, and canvas. The color block design helps to accentuate each panel, combining a sail base and toe box, with brown overlays, forest green lace-paneling, and a maroon heel piece with a classic black wraparound swoosh and dual-color laces. The Jordan 1 Craft is set to drop on December 18th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or at aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga RF The Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Beluga is probably the most popular colorway of the 350 ever, and if you’ve always had dreams of owning a pair — or know someone who has — this is the week you’ll finally be able to cop them. Adidas has reportedly produced a whole bunch of these this year in anticipation of the holiday season and added cool reflective features throughout the design.