Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneaker drops of the week. We’re now officially in the month of September and if you step outside you can actually feel summer turning to fall. It’s a bummer for those that live for that summer freedom but from the looks of this week’s offerings and the sneaker drops set to release in the coming weeks, we’re going to end 2021 strong. It’s already been a great year for sneakers, so anything else we get at this point is just icing on an already delicious cake. We here at SNX DLX love cake, so we say bring it on! This week we’ve got some summer-inspired looks from Melting Sadness and Adidas, as well as some great Jordan colorways, and new Yeezy Slides. But the week’s best drops are easily the Nike collaborations, with Social Status and Undefeated bringing radical redesigns of two of Nike’s best silhouettes. Let’s dive in!

Melting Sadness x Adidas Melting Ice Cream Collection Zhang Quan’s Melting Sadness label has teamed up with Adidas to drop the best ice cream-themed shoes ever. Yup, sorry Pharrell. This four-shoe collection sees the brand taking on Adidas’ 3MC and Campus silhouette, offering two iterations of each sneaker dipped in colorful melted ice cream detailing that’ll have you mourning the end of summer. The colorways even sound like flavors, we’ve got Halo Mint, Campus Sand (gross), Cream White, and Icy Blue. Okay admittedly only one of those actually sounds like a good ice cream flavor but each pair at least looks like ice cream and features a unique waffle-cone-inspired tag. The Melting Sadness x Adidas Melting Ice Cream Collection is out now with each shoe hitting a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair exclusively at Atmos. Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Next Nature White & Pale Coral/ White & Metallic Grey Nike is slowly but surely finding new ways to add a sustainable edge to its classic silhouettes. This move is a must, and while they aren’t moving quite as quickly as we’d like them to (make all the Jordans more sustainable!), at least they’re making the effort.

This week they’re dropping two new WMNS-exclusive iterations of the almighty AF-1, constructing the sneaker from 20% recycled material by weight and giving each a clean new colorway. Dropping in White & Pale Coral or White & Metallic Grey, both sneakers feature a white upper with either a pastel pink swoosh or a metallic grey outsole. We prefer the pink swoosh but the metallic grey outsole is a fresh look as well — check them both below! The Nike WMNS Air Force 1 Next Nature White & Pale Coral/ White & Metallic Grey are set to drop on September 2nd for a retail price of $95. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Dunk vs. Air Force 1 5 On It Drop 2 A couple of weeks back, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand UNDEFEATED unveiled their double sneaker collection Nike Dunk vs Air Force 1 5 On It, and it was easily one of the best sneaker drops of the year. If you missed it, don’t kick yourself too hard because this week brings the collection’s second drop and, while it isn’t quite as iconic as the first, it’s still pretty dope. Like the first set, this new drop sees UNDEFEATED reimagining Nike’s Dunk low and Air Force 1 silhouettes, combining five premium materials across each sneaker’s upper including crocodile skin patterning, canvas, two different types of leather, and suede. The Dunk features a blue, yellow and white color scheme while the AF-1 goes the all-black route and features a pony hair swoosh. The second UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 5 On It drop is set for September 3rd for a retail price of $120 each exclusively at the UNDEFEATED webstore. Air Jordan 4 Shimmer How many iconic AJ-4’s dropped this year? Enough that we’re going to have to think long and hard about revamping our ranking of the greatest Jordan 4 colorways of all time. This week Nike is dropping yet another AJ-4 that is going to have sneakerheads complaining all weekend long when they catch that inevitable L on the SNKRS app. The WMNS-exclusive Shimmer combines burnished leather and soft nubuck in a mix of coral and white with a metallic silver Jumpman at the tongue. It’s beautiful. The Air Jordan 4 Shimmer is set to drop on September 3rd for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or hit GOAT and Flight Club to pick up a pair on the aftermarket.

Social Status x Nike SB Dunk Low Chocolate Milk In what is probably this week’s freshest collaboration, Nike has teamed up with Social Status for a chocolate milk-inspired mid-rise Dunk that pays tribute to the concept of free school lunch. If you were more of a strawberry milk kid growing up, just wait a week because the brand has also hit Strawberry Milk and it’s just as dope, if not better. Featuring a mini-swoosh at the toe box, a chunky wrap-around pink swoosh, dual branding, and a sky blue midsole, the Chocolate Milk combines rich brown paneling over a milk-white upper. The Social Status x Nike SB Dunk Low Chocolate Milk is set to drop on September 4th for an unannounced retail price. Enter the raffle to pick up a pair exclusively at Social Status. Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux Is it wrong to describe a sneaker as sexy? Probably, but I mean just look at the Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux! It combines moody grey tones with black paneling and a wine-toned tongue and heel tab. We fully expect to be hit with mood music once we pop open the box. With this sneaker, Nike has another easy win on their hands, the Bordeaux is more commonly associated with the Air Jordan 7 but it looks just as good if not better here on the 6. Rounding out the design are halloween-esque orange lace locks. Nike could’ve sat on this one for fall, but we’re not complaining about the early unveil! The Air Jordan 6 Bordeaux is set to drop on September 4th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or hit up GOAT to pick up a pair on the aftermarket.