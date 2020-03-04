Well, it’s official. We’ve hit our first slump of the year and it’s a real bummer. Most sneaker and apparel labels are keeping things quiet right now — watching the last of the winter snow melt and fade away. The good news is we’re just fifteen days from the official start of spring, which should bring a whole new set of fits to get hyped on. If you’re truly hungry for fresh fashion, it’s not a bad idea to start combing the Paris Fashion Week photos on Instagram to see all the latest collections from your favorite brands and pick up some outfit inspiration from the even cooler style-on-the-street photos. But before you do that, let’s dive into everything dope that this week does have to offer. You’ll be releived to know that it’s not completely dead. Fresh releases from HOKA ONE ONE, Adidas, and Supreme keep things alive for a light but decent week of sneaker and apparel drops.

Supreme Nike Air Force 1 Low Simple and cheap, that’s a best-case scenario for a Supreme Air Force 1 collaboration. The Nike AF1 doesn’t need to be messed, not even by Supreme, so we appreciate the label keeping things as simple as possible here — one pair of leather all-white AF1s, and one pair of all-black, both featuring a Supreme box logo at the heel. The only thing better than this sneaker is the price, at just $96 this sneaker matches the stock AF1 price making this one of Supreme’s most accessible drops of the year. The Supreme Nike Air Force 1 Low is set to drop on March 5th for a retail price of $96. Pick up a pair at Supreme stores or at Supreme’s webstore. Adidas Originals City Series: Hamburg I’ll admit it, I’m a straight-up sucker for Adidas’ City Series sneaker line. They go heavy on the late 70’s and early 80’s nostalgia, they’re elegant and ultra-thin — everything that modern sneakers currently aren’t. The Hamburg features a blue full suede upper and sits atop a crisp white rubber sole with white three-stripes and gold branding. Sure, they’re out of step with the current trends in sneakers, but you can’t really go wrong with a pair of blue suede shoes! The Adidas Hamburg are set to drop on March 6th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through End. Clothing and select Adidas retailers.

RHUDE x PUMA PUMA is linking up with RHUDE once again for a three-sneaker collection featuring earth-toned hues, hairy suede, and chunky silhouettes. The triple sneaker collection consists of the PUMA Performer, Alteration, and Ralph Sampson Low silhouettes, and all draw inspiration from motorsports with a blend of badges and branding across each sneaker. The full collection borrows RHUDE’s minimal aesthetic, delivering one of the most modern and fashionable collections from PUMA in some time. It feels premature to say, but if PUMA keeps tapping top-tier talent they’re going to find their sneakers being worn by a lot more sneaker taste-makers. The RHUDE x PUMA collection is set to drop on March 7th through the PUMA webstore and select PUMA retailers. Pick up the Performer for $140, the Alteration for $160, and the Ralph Sampson for $130. Air Jordan 3 Valor Blue Air Jordan’s player-exclusive AJ3 for the University of North Carolina is getting a wide release with the UNC logo swapped out for an embroidered Jumpman on the tongue, giving this sneaker a widespread appeal for the general Jordan-loving public. A clean white leather upper is accented with elephant-print panels and striking Valor Blue accents that will pair well with your upcoming spring and summer wardrobe. This sneaker is proof that we need more Valor Blue colorways out of Jordan Brand this year, because the blue on white here is simply beautiful, and if we could get a pair without the elephant print we’d be even more psyched. The Air Jordan 3 Valor Blue is set to drop on March 7th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair at select Jordan Brand retailers and the Nike online store.

BAPE Gold Rush Collection It was only a matter of time before the rising workwear trend got weird, and leave it to BAPE to be the first to do it. BAPE’s “Gold Rush” is a workwear collection inspired by 19th-century gold miners, and if you f*ck with BAPE you’re probably wondering how the hell they managed to work their signature camo pattern into a collection of gold mining cosplay fits. They went with a camo lining on a denim vest, nice. Rounding out the collection is a blue denim jacket, jeans, and graphic t-shirts that feature BAPE’s Ape Head logo and mining-inspired imagery. Just the absolute weirdest workwear collection of the year. The BAPE Gold Rush collection is out now in Hong Kong markets and available on aftermarket sites and is set to arrive stateside in this month. Shop the looks at BAPE’s online store. HOKA ONE ONE Apparel Collection We showed performance footwear label HOKA ONE ONE some love last week and we have more to throw our new favorite brand’s way thanks to the release of their first-ever apparel collection. The giant 27-piece collection features everyday wear staples like shirts, shorts, socks, hats, hoodies, and jackets in an elegant athletic aesthetic. HOKA ONE ONE manages to make athleticism look less utilitarian and a whole lot more fashionable, and what can we say? We’re loving it.

But it only gets better. Not only does this collection look fresh, but several pieces also make use of recycled raw materials, continuing the brand’s strong effort to carve out a stylish and sustainable lane in modern streetwear. Highlights include the 100% post-consumer recycled unisex puffer jacket, and the performance tops that use 50% recycled fibers. The HOKA ONE ONE apparel collection is out now and stoppable at the HOKA ONE ONE webstore.