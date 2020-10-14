SNX DLX: UNION LA Dominates The Week With The Year’s Best Jordan Drop

This week, we seriously thought about launching the top five with four sneakers from a single brand plus a triple offering from Supreme, but there are just too many good sneakers dropping to talk about, so we smashed some of those entries together. Welcome to SNX DLX, the only weekly sneaker and apparel roundup where you get nine sneakers in a top-five — that’s more bang for your buck, baby! In all seriousness, this was the toughest week in awhile as brands across the streetwear world are unloading their year-end releases as we approach 2021. What didn’t make the cut? Ninja’s latest collection with Adidas, a suede heavy GOLF le FLEUR from Tyler the Creator, and a Halloween themed collection from Reebok. Those are definitely worth your time, but they just couldn’t hold a candle to what UNION LA, Supreme, and Nike have planned for the week. Let’s dive into the week’s best sneaker and apparel releases of the week!

Union LA x Jordan Brand Collection Kicking off this week’s top five with a bang is this three sneaker collection from LA streetwear staple Union LA. Consisting of a Zoom 92, a Delta Mid, and the most coveted of all, an Air Jordan IV, this collection designed by Union LA owner Chris Gibbs brings together the best of Nike’s 80s and 90s design techniques and reimplements them with modern design sensibilities — offering the dopest iterations of the silhouettes from Jordan Brand’s lifestyle line. While the Off Noir Jordan IV is obviously the most popular piece in the collection (it’s the best silhouette hands down), we’re loving the bright Guava Ice colorway of the Zoom 92, which offers a lighter palette of colors that comes off as a little more unique than the Off Noir set. Though you’d be hard-pressed to end up with a sneaker from this collection that isn’t dope, truth be told. The Union Jordan Brand collection is set to drop on October 16th for a retail range of $150-$250. Pick up a pair of the Air Jordan 4, Delta Mid or Zoom 92 at through the Nike SNKRS app or at the Livestock webstore. Nike Air Force 1 Wheat/Mocha This stunning, fall-themed spin on the Air Force 1 swaps out the sneaker’s usual leather upper for a premium wheat suede makeup that sits atop a warm and earthy translucent tinted midsole and sports a mocha-colored collar. Rock these to your Zoom-powered Thanksgiving or whatever weird version of the holiday we end up experiencing this year and your footwear will go down as the most memorable non-edible item of the night. The Nike Air Force 1 in Wheat/Mocha is set to drop on October 17th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Union Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi UNION LA is absolutely killing it this week. Flying slightly under the radar due to the release of the Jordan Brand collection, UNION is also dropping a Chuck Taylor All Star Hi sporting an all-over design by Sheila Bridges that comes printed on a matching bucket hat. Featuring Bridges “Harlem Toile” print, which was inspired by the imagery of a 1700’s French Toile that Bridges borrowed to tell the story of her own culture, this Chuck Taylor is the best change-up the silhouette has received in some time. People are always trying in vain to find a way to update the classic Chuck Taylor, but leave it to UNION and Bridges to be the ones to make it happen in a way that grabs eyes while staying true! The Union Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the Converse webstore. Air Jordan 1 Lucky Green Jordan 1 lovers with big feet are taking the L this week as Nike drops a woman’s sized only Lucky Green AJ. Inspired by Jordan’s 63-point scoring 1986 playoff game against the Celtics, this take on the AJ1 features matted Lucky Green leather paneling over a white upper with a sleek black wraparound Swoosh and crimson red accenting. Other highlights of the design include the parquet floor-inspired insole, modeled after the old Boston homecourt. The Air Jordan 1 Lucky Green is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.

Supreme Nike Air Max Plus It’s a rare event when a Supreme Nike collaboration fails to be the big release of the week, but this is that week. Still, this three sneaker set of Air Max Plus iterations is pretty fire, even if it can’t reach UNION’s level. Featuring a wavy psychedelic design assisted by plastic TPU caging that spell out “Supreme,” each colorway in the collection presents a massively different sneaker, despite having the same exact design. It’s dope, but of the three we’re digging on the white pair the most, which tells us a little something about the overall design. The Supreme Nike Air Max Plus collection is set to drop on October 15th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair at the Supreme webstore. Palace Winter 2020 Drop 3 Palace returns this week with another drop out of their Winter 2020 collection, which consists of a Lon-Dons Hoodie, Zip Hoodie, crewneck sweaters, Das Palace Waffle, a Cyclone Jacket, and the obvious highlight, the “Palace Story” t-shirt, which features a still from Jackie Chan’s 90’s Hong Kong action film, Crime Story.

Other highlights from the collection include a set of multi-colored t-shirts with Pavement-esque Palace branding and a few six-panel hats, as well as a season-appropriate Quilted plaid shirt. The third Palace Winter 2020 drop is set for October 16th. Shop the looks and see the full collection at the Palace webstore.

Brain Dead Fall 2020 Collection Brain Dead — another of our favorite Los Angeles-based streetwear labels — has just dropped a Fall collection this week, consisting of a Sherpa-inspired zip-up Runner’s Jacket with matching pants, as well as sweaters, and t-shirts adorned in Brain Dead’s psychedelic and futuristic aesthetic. Brain Dead went a little fleece-wild with this new collection, but we’re willing to give them a pass on that as they consistently produce products that feel like anomalies in the streetwear space, without coming off as totally gimmicky. That takes skill. The Brain Dead Fall 2020 collection is out now and is shoppable at the Brain Dead webstore. MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face Roly-Poly Collection Very few practical and utilitarian brands have been able to capture the imagination of the high fashion space quite like The North Face, so it doesn’t surprise us that French Luxury label Maison Margiela tapped the brand for this new collaboration of winter essentials. Dubbed the “Roly-Poly” collection thanks to the round and bulbous silhouettes, this new collection isn’t exactly for everyone, but if you can rock an oversized puffer jacket or a draping parka, you’ll rarely look as stylish then when you’re wearing a piece from this collection.