Whether you’re a hardcore sneakerhead or more on the casual end of the spectrum, you likely know this is a big week for sneakers. This week Travis Scott will drop his latest sneaker collaboration with Nike, the Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack, and knowing the drop is going to bring hordes of customers to Nike which will likely result in their website crashing, again. They’ve chosen to release this shoe for physical shoppers only. We don’t mind this so long as the sneakers are available widely enough that people in smaller cities and towns don’t have to feel left out, which luckily is the case here.
We have the full list of retailers holding Travis Scott’s latest broken down by state at the bottom of this article, but for now, let’s dive into the week’s other notable releases. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases dropping this week.
Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Orange
Kanye is definitely doing something different with his YEEZY designs for this year. This latest iteration of the 700 sees Ye running with the most recent change-up in design for the popular sneaker, but this time going for a much bolder color palette than we’re used to seeing from YEEZY Supply. Usually, shoes out of YEEZY look straight up like rocks, or various topography, but these? They look like basketball shoes.
The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Orange is set to drop on February 28th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively in Los Angeles, Paris, and Shanghai in select retailers. Los Angeles retailers include Proper, Bait, UNDFTD, Bodega, Dover Street Market, Nice Kicks, Adidas Originals Melrose, SneakersnStuff, Blends, Commonwealth, Kith, and Opening Ceremony. Check YEEZY Supply for addresses.
Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack
This is undoubtedly the sneaker you came for, in fact, it’s a little hard to even talk about the other sneakers dropping this week because Travis Scott’s latest team-up with Nike is getting all the attention. Featuring a patchwork upper of paisley, plaid, and leather, the SB Dunk Low Cactus Jacks have a heavy workwear vibe thanks to the earthy colorway and fabric selections.
Because Nike’s SNKRS app can’t handle the demand of a Travis Scott drop, these sneakers will only be released in select skate shops. We feel for the retail employees that are going to have to field constant phone calls from sneakerheads hunting down a pair.
The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack is set to drop on February 29th at select skate shops. See the bottom of this article for the full list of retailers holding.
Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Kiril Black
If you missed out on the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Ciril Cilantro, you have a chance to snag a less-out-there all-black iteration of the design this week. Featuring a latticed patent leather mixed-mesh upper, and subtle arched-heel construction, this Kiko Kostadinov collaboration sits atop ASICS custom GEL cushioning with a rubber outsole and is an original silhouette designed by the Bulgarian designer with ASICS, rather than a simple branded collaboration.
The silhouette is proving popular and we wouldn’t be surprised if this latest sleek colorway ended up outperforming the original.
The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Kiril Black is set to drop on February 28th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively through Asphalt Gold.
Adidas UltraBOOST PB Pack
If you’re an UltraBOOST fan looking for an even lighter iteration of the sneaker, the PB Pack is for you. The Adidas UltraBOOST PB is constructed with a single-layer of celermesh, ditches the three-stripe cage, and sits atop a slightly beefed lightweight BOOST midsole, making it the lightest and most responsive UltraBOOST ever. The PB will drop in both a Core Black/ Cloud White/ Signal Coral and a Cloud White/ Grey Three/ Core Black colorway, our pick is the first pair with its striking coral accents on the midsole and heel.
The Adidas UltraBOOST PB Pack is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store.
HOKA ONE ONE Elevon 2
Making an appearance for the first time in SNX DLX history is the new Elevon 2 sneaker by HOKA ONE ONE. HOKA ONE ONE originated in Paris in the mid-’00s but has since relocated to California. This mesh runner features HOKA branding, a heel pull tab, flat-woven laces, sits atop a PROFLY midsole and rubber outsole and drops in either a Nimbus Cloud and Green Ash colorway, or the sleeker Black Shadow.
Runners swear by the HOKA ONE ONE brand for its unparalleled comfort and with this latest design it feels like the brand is coming straight for Adidas Nite Jogger silhouette.
The HOKA ONE ONE Elevon 2 Nimbus Cloud/Green Ash and Black/Shadow are available exclusively through the Kith webstore now for a retail price of $160.
OBEY Spring 2020
OBEY is repping the spring season harder than any other streetwear label out there right now with an ultra-colorful collection of men and womenswear that features t-shirts, rugby shirts, overalls, hoodies, and trousers. The collection is heavy on pastel and bold color-block patterns and looks heavily geared toward the temperate weather of the coming season. OBEY hasn’t delivered a worthwhile collection in awhile so this is a positive step for the new year. Here is to hoping we see more of the label as the year goes on.
The OBEY Spring 2020 collection is shoppable now at the OBEY online store. Visit OBEY to check out the full collection, which is quite extensive.
Palace Spring 2020 Collection
Palace is currently in the midst of wave three of its Spring 2020 collections and this week’s drop goes heavy on graphic outerwear and other layer-friendly pieces. Highlights include the Soap Dodger Hoodie, Planet Palace Jacket, and the understated Palace breast-branded crewnecks. Graphic heavy designs feature two eye-pattern designs, the air-freshener Evil Eye T-shirt, and the google-eyed gassed T-Shirt. Rounding out the collection are two Palace branded caps and an orange, white, yellow, olive, and navy logo-branded beanie.
The third Palace Spring 2020 drop is set for 11 am PST on February 29th. Check out the full collection at Palace’s site.
Where Can You Find The Travis Scott Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack:
Arizona
California
510 Skate Shop, arts-rec, Bill’s Wheels Skateshop, Fucking Awesome, Long Beach Skate Co., Furnace Skate Shop, Xtreme Skate Shop,, Jacks Surfboards, KINGSWELL, Brooklyn Projects, Pawnshop Skate Co., Proof Lab Surf Shop, DLX Skateshop, FTC Skateboarding, Overload Skateboard Shop, Skate Warehouse, Atlas Skateboard Store, Val Surf, Pacific Drive Skateboard Shop, PLA Skate, Supreme, UNDEFEATED, The Canteen.
Colorado
Washington DC
Florida
Galactic G Skateshop, Island Water Sports, Drift House Surf Shop, Plus Skateshop, Post Modern, Shred Shed, Skatepark of Tampa, Sunrise Surf & Skateboard Shop, 561 Skateboarding, Compound Boardshop, Westside Skateshop, Andrew, Lucre Industries, The Block Skate Supply
Georgia
Clockwork Skate Shop, Stratosphere Skateboards
Hawaii
Iowa
Idaho
Illinois
Prosper Skateboard Shop, Uprise Skateshop.
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Orchard Skateshop, Theory Skateshop
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
North Carolina
Backdoor Skateshop, , Black Sheep Skate Shop, Daville Skate Shop, Endless Grind, Mom’s Sweet Shop, Permanent Vacation Skate & Surf Shop, Push Skateshop, Recess Ride Shop, Apex Outfitter, Stolen Skate Shop.
Nebraska
SILO.
New Jersey
NJ Skateshop, Underground Skate Shop, , Branded Skate Shop, Travel Skate Shop.
New York
CONCEPTS, Supreme, atmos, Richmond Hood, Common Ground, Extra Butter, Homegrown Skateshop, KCDC, Long Island City Kleaners, Labor Skateboard Shop, Seasons Skate Shop, Renarts, Bunger Sayville.
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
HOMEBASE610, Nocturnal Skateshop.
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Bluetile Skateboards, Continuum Skateshop, Parrot Surf & Skate.
Texas
no-comply, Select Skate Shop, Magnolia Skateshop.
Virginia
Cardinal Skate Shop
Magic Bullet Skateboards, Skate Supply, WRV, Venue Skateboards.
Washington
35th Ave. Skate Shop, 35th North Skate Shop.
Wisconsin
Puerto Rico